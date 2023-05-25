Notable Arts and Entertainment Events in Dayton May 26-28





Cost: $39-$79 More information: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com 2. Cheese Festival When: Friday, May 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Or: Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, Dayton, Details: This food festival will feature plenty of vendors offering cheese dishes, a beer garden, live music and fireworks. Cost: $5 More information: www.austinlanding.com 3. Passport to MetroParks When: Friday, May 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Or: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton Details: Passport to MetroParks will feature live music, food trucks, family activities and more. Throughout the event, guests can visit more than a dozen games and activities that showcase upcoming festivals and a variety of recreation, education, conservation and volunteer programs offered by Five Rivers. Metro Parks. Cost: Free More information: www.metroparks.org Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 4. Luv Locz Experiment When: Saturday May 27 at 9 p.m. Or: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton Details: Luv Locz Experiment is riding high following the late April release of their excellent sophomore album, Strange Fruit. The local band, two-time winner of the Middletown Battle of the Bands, hosts an event called The Reggae Remixxer. Luv Locz Experiment will perform with additional music from DJ Kia Blendz. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $10 in advance, $14 at the door. Cover charge starts at 8 p.m. More information: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com 5. Dayton Heritage Festival When: Sunday May 28 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Or: Carillon Historic Park, 1000 Carillon Boulevard, Dayton Details: This patriotic celebration featuring the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra also encourages guests to explore the exhibits/buildings and celebrate Dayton’s unparalleled history through special activities, costumed performers and more. Cost: $10-$14 More information: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org Explore GET ACTIVE: paddle towards the pleasures of summer 6. Donnel Rawlings When: Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m. Or: The Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield Details: The actor/comedian/podcaster performs a stand-up evening. Cost: $29.50-$49.50 More information: 937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 7. Creed Fisherman When: Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m. Or: JD Legends, 65 Millard Drive, Franklin Details: County singer Creed Fisher has been ultra-prolific, releasing over a dozen albums and numerous non-LP tracks since his debut album in 2014. His latest single, Famous White Line, was released on May 12 and is the second single since last summer. length, rebellious in the south. Joey Green will open the Friday show. (Don Thrasher) Cost: Tickets start at $23 More information: 937-746-4950 or www.jdlegends.com Explore A new cheese festival kicks off Friday at Austin Landing 8. Teachers do a stand-up tour When: Saturday May 27 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Or: Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum Street, #200, Beavercreek Details: The Teachers Do Stand Up Tour is a rotating lineup featuring teacher comics from across the country, spreading smiles to all educators in need of a night of laughs after another tough school year. Cost: $32 More information: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com 9. Big Gil and his awesome stars When: Saturday May 27 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Or: Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville Details: Gil Frazier, better known as Big Gil Blues, made his name around Dayton playing blues music. Although he hasn’t completely abandoned the genre, Frazier has pivoted in recent years towards more funk and R&B. You can expect the same energetic trombone-playing frontman with a bigger band, an eclectic set list and a more explosive show. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $10 at the door More information: 937-829-4874 or hiddengemdayton.com 10. Sale of native plants When: Saturday May 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Or: Lost Creek Preserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy Details: The third annual Native Plant Sale offers shoppers a chance to speak with knowledgeable vendors selling Ohio native plants. Cost: Free More information: www.miamicountyparks.recdesk.com

