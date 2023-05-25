Prasoon Joshi, Manoj Bajpayee and Rupali Ganguly remember actor Nitesh Pandey | Bollywood





Several members of the TV and film industry took to social media on Wednesday to pay tribute to the late actor Nitesh Pandey. He was found dead in a hotel in Igatpuri, Maharashtra on May 23. His cause of death was a heart attack. Actors like Gulshan Devaiah, Manoj Bajpayee, Rupali Ganguly and Kritika Kamra all remembered Nitesh while expressing their shock and sadness at his death. (Also read: Actor of Om Shanti Om Nitesh Pandey dies of suspected heart attack in hotel) Nitesh Pandey was found dead in a Maharahtra hotel room on May 23. Friends and Colleagues Pay Tribute Rupali, who starred with Nitesh on popular TV show Anupamaa, shared on Twitter, “I’m numb. Can’t believe this #NiteshPandey.” The two actors were quite close. Times Now quoted the actor recalling his last encounter with Nitesh. She said: “Just at the beginning of the month, I had gone very late for a film reunion and saw his car leaving, so I called him and told him that I had seen you and he said said tu ruk main aata hoon gaadi ghumake (I’ll turn my car around and come), and I said “No, no ghar jaa agale hafte milte hai (No, go home, we’ll see each other next week). Teen hafte ho gaye uss baat ko (three weeks have passed) and now I will never meet him. I can not believe it !” Manoj Bajpayee shared Gulshan’s tweet on Nitesh and added: This is such sad news! Rest in peace (clasped hands emoji). Meanwhile, lyricist and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman Prasoon Joshi, “Shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of my dear #NiteshPandey, a member of my family. Gone too soon. A kind-hearted person and a extremely talented actor. In these difficult times prayers for immediate family. Om shanti (clasped hands emoji).” Prasoon Joshi remembered Nitesh on Twitter and said he left too soon. Her co-star Kritika Kamra posted on her Instagram Stories, “Armaan in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. Balwant in Gyaarah Gyaarah. A friend on and off screen. (heartbroken emoji).” The late actor’s next is the thriller Zee5 Gyaarah Gyaarah produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. Directed by Umesh Bisht, the show also stars Raghav Juyal, Kritika and Dhairya Karwa. Kritika Kamra called Nitesh an “on-screen and off-screen” friend. Filmography of Nitesh Pandey Nitesh started acting in 1995. He was known for his work in TV shows like Astitva, Ek Prem Kahani, Manzilein Apani Apani, Saaya, Durgesh Nandini and Justajoo. The late actor also appeared in the films Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006), Om Shanti Om (2007), Dabangg 2 (2012), Mickey Virus (2013), Shaadi Ke Side Effects (2014), Hunterrr (2015), Madaari ( 2016 ) ), Yangon (2017) and Badhaai Do (2022). In 2018, he launched his own Big Guy Productions with cinematographer Vineet Sapru and wanted to direct his own film.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/manoj-bajpayee-prasoon-joshi-rupali-ganguly-remember-actor-nitesh-pandey-101684927050758.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos