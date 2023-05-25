Book the Private Photoshoot of Your Dreams at Disney’s Hollywood Studios





Have you ever dreamed of having your own private photo shoot INSIDE the Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Well, believe it or not, YOU CAN. You may already know a little about Capture Your Moment, which is a private photoshoot you can book with a professional Disney World photographer, but we bet you didn’t know about THIS particular photo shoot. You can book a Capture Your Moment photo shoot IN Disney’s Hollywood Studios and ask for the Hollywood Tower Hotel (the house of the Tower of Terror) as your photoshoot location. Yes, you can have your OWN PRIVATE TIME inside the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and even get photographic memories of your experience. Check out this amazing graduation photoshoot that Disney PhotoPass shared on their Instagram account. Talk about a unique graduation announcement! Do you feel inspired? You too can own a photo like this. For $99, you can book a 20-minute Capture Your Moment photo shoot at Disney World and choose the Tower of Terror as your backdrop. You can book an even longer photo session by paying an additional $99 for an additional 20 minutes. Do you feel inspired? You too can own a photo like this. For, you can book a 20-minute Capture Your Moment photo shoot at Disney World and choose the Tower of Terror as your backdrop. You can book an even longer photo session by paying an additional $99 for an additional 20 minutes. Note that you will still need a valid entry to the park before the photo session, which is not included in the price of Capture Your Moment. You will also need to do a park pass booking the day of your photo shoot for Hollywood Studios. Even if you don’t want to spend nearly $100 on a private Hollywood Studios shoot, you can still get plenty of magical shots from Disney World photographers all over the park. You can reach Luisa fromCharm lifting a donkey… …have Chip fromThe beauty and the Beast sit in your hand… …watches over Grogu in star wars: At the edge of the Galaxy… …and more! So be sure to ask PhotoPass photographers for Magic Shots; note that you will have to pay EXTRA to download your Magic Shots (you can either pay per photo or buy the Memory Maker photo plan which gives you unlimited downloads of your photos). We’ll continue to update you on EVERYTHING Disney-related, so be sure to check back with AllEars soon. Learn more about private photoshoots at Hollywood studios Join the AllEars.net newsletter to stay up to date with ALL the latest Disney news! You’ll also get access to AllEars tips, reviews, stories, and MORE! Click here to subscribe ! Have you booked a Capture Your Moment photoshoot at Disney World yet? Tell us about it in the comments! Post a comment

