Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good dine at Red Lobster amid actor’s accusations





A family that dines together, stays together. Jonathan Majors and his alleged girlfriend Meagan Good were spotted having dinner at Red Lobster on Tuesday. The couple who were accompanied by the ‘Think Like a Man’ actress’ mother Tyra Wardlow-Doyle and older sister La’Myia Good were pictured inside the restaurant as they chatted and ate together. After their meal was over, they tried to hide their faces as they walked out of the Los Angeles seafood restaurant. The three women were treated to more than just a meal as they each walked out of the restaurant with their own bouquet of flowers. Good kept a low profile wearing a pair of gray leggings, a vintage Deep Purple band t-shirt and a black Balenciaga baseball cap. The ‘Creed III’ star who is facing ongoing legal issues wore a beige long sleeve button down, jeans, a pair of Nike sneakers and a gray Newsboy cap. Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors were seen having dinner at Red Lobster on Tuesday. BACKGROUND GRID Rumor has it that the new couple tried to cover their faces as they left the restaurant. BACKGROUND GRID They were also joined by Good’s mother and older sister. BACKGROUND GRID The outing comes three days after Majors, 33, and Good, 41, were first spotted together amid reports they were dating. On Saturday, the duo held hands as they boarded a flight from New York to Los Angeles. A representative for Good did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment. The former “Cousin Skeeter”, her mother and sister each held a bouquet of flowers. BACKGROUND GRID Good wore a pair of gray leggings, a vintage t-shirt and a baseball cap for the outing. BACKGROUND GRID Earlier this month, sourcestold TMZthat the Marvel star and Good’s romance were relatively new” and have grown closer over the past few weeks. An eyewitness told the outlet that the couple shot a movie together at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles. For more Page Six you love… Majors’ new romance comes as he faces multiple misdemeanor assault charges relating to an alleged domestic incident with his ex-girlfriend that took place in March. The Majors wore a beige shirt, jeans and a Newsboy cap. BACKGROUND GRID At the time, the “Lovecraft Country” alum was first arrested on alleged strangulation charges. He was released on his own recognizance later that day with a protective order. Although the strangulation charge was dropped, he still faces charges of assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment. The Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, has vehemently denied that her client committed any wrongdoing. In fact, she claims that he is actually a victim of physical assault, not her ex. Majors is currently facing multiple assault charges for an alleged domestic incident with his ex-girlfriend. Getty Images The Marvel star’s attorney presented video evidence of Majors’ ex-party after the alleged assault. New York County Criminal Court Chaudhry introduced video footage into evidence featuring the ex-Major partying at the Loosies nightclub at the Moxy Hotel in Manhattan shortly after the alleged fight. The attorney also claims the driver who was in the vehicle at the time of the alleged assault is willing to testify that the ‘Devotion’ star never hit his ex-girlfriend in any way or even raised his voice. Despite Chaudhry’s claims, the alleged victim was granted a full temporary restraining order last month.

