Melrose Triangle or Lake West Hollywood?





The Melrose Triangle, nestled between Santa Monica Blvd and Melrose, with its western border at Doheny and Beverly Hills, has seen little progress since the project was halted. Armand Gabaee, co-partner with his brother at the Charles Company, is the developer of the project. Gabbae pleaded guilty in 2018 to corruption. At our last quarterly business meeting, Genevieve Morrill, President and CEO of the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, spoke to John Keho, Director of Planning and Development for the City of West Hollywood. Morrill asked, I wanted to ask about Melrose Triangle and what is the status of this big hole in the ground? Keho replied, So that’s a big hole in the ground, that’s the status unfortunately. The City grants rights, development rights and building permits that guarantee the owner these rights and permits for a certain period of time. There are restrictions that they must complete certain activities within a specific time limit to acquire and make these things permanent. One of those activities is obtaining building permits, and they must keep those permits active to maintain their validity. This includes requesting inspections from the city at least every six months. Unfortunately, our rules do not specify the number or type of inspections required; it’s just an inspection. This project is therefore very time consuming. I believe they are still in the plan verification phase for some aspects of the project review. However, in the meantime, they have active permits and they come to be inspected to maintain the validity of these permits. The project is live, although it may not appear that way to many people. It is in fact a living project. But is it really? What if it was for sale? Interest rates have doubled and there is a surplus of office space across the country. Well, imagine living near the beach or lake in West Hollywood and take a pre-roll at one of the best dispensaries in West Hollywood. We spent $250 million on West Hollywood Park. For another $250 million we can have our own lake and beach property. This meets all of our green goals and satisfies our 2020 Vision plan. Imagine a Ferris wheel, electric go-karts, a rainbow amusement park, gender-neutral jet skis, a rainbow surf wave and a drag beach. It’s just another bond offering. Maybe the county supervisor will step in. It’s 2023 and Lake West Hollywood may be ready for the 2028 Olympics, but Melrose Triangle? Will this happen in my lifetime? I’d rather have blue dreams over Lake WeHo.



