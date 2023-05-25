The entertainment world mourns the loss of rock & roll queen Tina Turner

The worlds of music and entertainment mourned on Wednesday the loss of dynamic singer/dancer/actress Tina Turner, the undisputed queen of rock ‘n roll who died in Switzerland aged 83 following a long illness.

“So saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner,” Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger wrote on his Twitter page. “She was truly an extremely talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Jagger is said to have developed his energetic stage presence by watching Turner’s high-octane performances.

Gloria Gaynor called Turner “an iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, in black and white.”

“She did with great dignity and success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in this kind of music,” Gaynor said.

Turner was twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, first as part of a duet with her husband Ike Turner, then later as a solo artist.

“Twice-inducted Tina Turner has worked hard to reinvent the role of a black woman in rock & roll — a role that was placed firmly at the forefront,” according to a statement from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “During her time in the duo Ike and Tina Turner (inducted in 1991), her electric stage presence raised the bar for live performances forever.

“Their hits ‘River Deep-Mountain High’ and ‘Proud Mary’ live on to this day. But this queen of rock & roll once again made music history with her solo career (for which she was again inducted in 2021) and with his bravery in sharing his life story in the form of a book, a film and a musical on Broadway. There was nothing his deep and robust voice could not do, as evidenced by his solo hits like “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and “Private Dancer.”

Musician Bryan Adams wrote on Twitter: “I will be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for inspiring millions around the world to say your truth and giving us the gift of your voice.”

Singer Ciara wrote, “Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in heaven, Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you have given us all.”

Laker legend Magic Johnson posted a photo with Turner on his Twitter page, noting that she gave “one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen.”

“Tina had so much energy during her performances and was a true entertainer,” Johnson said. “She created the role model for other great artists like Janet Jackson and Beyoncé and her legacy will continue through all high energy performers. Cookie and I pray for her husband and all of his friends and family.”

Flowers will be placed on Turner’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday afternoon. She received the star in front of the Capitol Records building in 1986.

In addition to her singing career, Turner occasionally appeared on the big screen, most notably portraying The Acid Queen in the 1975 film version of The Who’s rock musical “Tommy.” She also appeared in the Beatles musical “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” played a mayor in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s film “Last Action Hero,” and portrayed the leader of a post-apocalyptic wasteland town. in “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome”.

“The world lost a legend today,” union SAG-AFTRA said in a statement, noting that Turner had been a member of the union since 1961. The title of Queen of Rock ‘n Roll. She broke down barriers for generations of artists to come.