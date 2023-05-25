Entertainment
The biggest Bollywood stars in Abu Dhabi
Bollywood fans are hoping to catch a glimpse of some of the industry’s biggest stars this weekend. While many performers and guests have started arriving on Yas Island, the action begins Friday night with IIFA Rocks.
Here is a list of those who will attend the 2023 International Indian Film Academy Awards weekend in Abu Dhabi:
Performers at IIFA Rocks 2023
Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao and director Farah Khan Kunder will host the music and fashion evening.
Meanwhile, renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who this year celebrates 25 years in the fashion and film industries, will present a special collection.
Here are the artists and guests expected at IIFA Rocks 2023:
- Amit Trivedi
- Badshah
- Sunidhi Chauhan
- Nucleia
- Sukhbir Singh
- Iulia Vantur
- Palak Muchhal
Performers and Guests at the 2023 IIFA Awards Gala
Saturday will be the biggest night of the whole event. Hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, the best Bollywood films and talents of 2022 will be honored with performances by IIFA Ambassador Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.
Here are the expected guests at the IIFA Awards 2023 gala:
- Alia Bhat
- Hrithik Roshan
- Kamal Haasan
- Anil Kapoor
- Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia DSouza
- Sunny Kaushal
- Mouni Roy
- Fardeen Khan
- Esha Gupta
- Mrunal Thakur
- It’s Mirza
- R Madhavan
- Rashee Khanna
- Sheeba Chadha
- Neelam Kothari
- Bhavna Pandey
- Maheep Kapoor
- Seema Sajdeh
- Ramesh Taurani
- Boney Kapoor
- Bhushan Kumar
- Jayantilal Gada
- Anees Bazmee
Why is the IIFA Awards carpet green? The story behind the switch from traditional red
For 16 years, stars arriving at the annual IIFA Awards have been greeted by a bright green carpet, instead of the traditional red.
First introduced at the 2007 event in Sheffield, UK, the color change not only made the traveling Bollywood ceremony stand out, it also delivered an important global message of change. climatic.
The IIFA has always placed the environmental agenda in the realm of the IIFA awards, organizers said.
In 2007, we launched the concept “Greening the IIFAs” and came up with the idea of bright green carpets instead of the traditional red carpets.
The IIFA has always helped create smart environmental messages that the stars and celebrities involved would convey to audiences and fans around the world. And today, with the power of fame following, it worked.
First held in 2000 in London, the IIFA Awards were established by Mumbai-based events company Wizcraft International Entertainment to honor the best Hindi films and cinematic talents of the previous year.
It usually takes place over several days, ends with a gala evening and has helped to increase Bollywood’s popularity around the world.
Dubai hosted the event in 2006, with other hosts including Bangkok, New York, Colombo, Amsterdam, Madrid, Florida, Kuala Lumpur and Macau.
Abu Dhabi is hosting for the second consecutive year this weekend, with the IIFA Rocks musical and gala taking place at the Etihad Arena on Friday and Saturday.
At the first IIFA green carpet in England, Hollywood stars Colin Firth and Sienna Miller rubbed shoulders with top Bollywood actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra.
Salman Khan, who is performing at the Abu Dhabi show this weekend, was one of the performers, along with Abhishek Bachchan, who will host the show on Saturday at the Etihad Arena alongside actor Vicky Kaushal.
The story of the red carpet
The term red carpet treatment is believed to have originated in the 1900s when the New York Central Railroad typically used scarlet-colored carpets for first-class ticket holders on trains. Hollywood began to embrace color for film premieres and events in the 1920s.
This was seen around the world when Oscars broadcasters in 1964 began filming the arrival of guests as they stepped out of their limos. The red carpet has become the place where stars and VIPs have made their grand entrance.
Today, it is used at major events around the world, including official ceremonies to mark the path of heads of state.
Read the full story here
Top 10 IIFA Rocks 2022 Moments: Bollywood Stars Shine at Abu Dhabi Ceremony
Last year’s IIFA Rocks event was packed with action, as stars such as Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey attended the IIFA weekend at the Etihad arena.
Here are the main highlights of the event:
1 Fardeen Khan back on the big screen
The actor made his return to the entertainment industry after 12 years.
Having been away from the limelight, he said he was to appear in a film called Visfot (Blast), which he recently completed filming.
It should soon make its debut on a streaming platform. He will star alongside Riteish Deshmukh in the thriller which is a remake of a Venezuelan film.
2. Yo Yo Honey Singh was the man of the moment
The rapper has a huge fan following in Bollywood as several stars including South Indian actress Mamta Mohandas and Sara Ali Khan said they were looking forward to his performance at IIFA Rocks.
3. Ananya Panday’s “Dream Come True”
Speaking at her first IIFA performance, actress Ananya Panday said it was “a dream come true and called the event ‘bigger and better than ever.
Panday, who has a strong affection for Abu Dhabi, said she was happy to visit Warner Bros. World, so fans of the actress know where to go.
4. Middle Eastern designers dazzled again
Several stars attending the event in Abu Dhabi chose to wear creations by Middle Eastern designers for the green carpet, with Zahrah S Khan and Asees Kaur in dresses by Lebanese Ziad Germanos.
Actress Urvashi Rautela was seen in a dress from Amato, the label of Filipino designer Furne One, who lives in Dubai. Actress Nora Fatehi wore a blue dress by Filipino designer Michael Cinco, who runs his brand from Dubai.
5. Newbies joined the fun at the IIFA Awards
It was the first time that several Hindi film industry talents attended the event, including singer Zahrah S Khan and actress Sharvari.
Khan was one of the performers at IIFA Rocks.
Read five more highlights here
Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:38 p.m.
|
