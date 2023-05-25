Natalia Janoszek has been giving interviews for several years in which she talks about her career in Bollywood. Recently, her achievements were publicly challenged by Krzysztof Stanowski, who claimed that the actress heavily colored her biography.

Janoszek published an autobiography in 2016 in which she told her story. She also featured behind the scenes of working in the Bollywood industry and life in India.

The actress has admitted to cheating on the director to get a role in her first Bollywood film. Later, she was also not honest with the receptionist who worked in the office of one of the biggest film producers in India.

The name of Natalia Janoszek has been appearing in the media for several days in connection with the scandal reported by Krzysztof Stanowski from “Kanau Sportowy”. The journalist questioned the achievements of the actress in the Indian film industry, which the celebrity willingly spoke about in interviews. He noted that films with the participation of the Polish woman are not Bollywood hits at all and ridiculed the fact that the actress (as well as gossip portals) exaggerated, for example, the prestigious award that she received in India.. On the wave of scandal, it was also recalled that Janoszek once wrote the book “Behind the Scenes of Bollywood”, in which she described her career and revealed the truth about what Bollywood cinema is like.

Natalia Janoszek lied to make a career in Bollywood. She described it all

Natalia Janoszek has already titled the first chapter of her autobiography: “I’ll tell you a story of how it all started“, which in the context of the scandal takes on a new meaning. Anyway, in this chapter we can learn about the debut of the future actress on stage. She was only three years old at the time and had not yet pronounced the letter “r”. In the following chapters, she describes her journey to Bollywoodwhich started with participating in international beauty contests, although usually niche (which she didn’t mention).

She wrote that after the Miss Pageant final in Bangkok, she was approached by producers and offered her a role in their Bollywood film. A few weeks later, they were going to send him a script for the film. She herself admitted in the book that she lied to the director, not wanting to lose the chance of a lifetime. He asked her about Afghanistan (she was going to play an Afghan in the film) and she didn’t know anything about this country. However, she said she would follow the British entrepreneur’s maxim Richard Bronson (which is mistaken in the book for Charlesan American actor), who said:

Natalia Janoszek admitted to readers that she told the director that she knew a lot about Middle Eastern culture (even though she really knew nothing) and was sure she would cope well with the new challenge .. She later described the tactic paid off, as she flew to Delhi a few weeks later for a screen test. She also described her work on the set of the film “Dreamzand she mentioned being told to strip naked for a scene where her character is leaning on the bed because she was raped moments before. She also mentioned that her co-star allegedly slapped her hard because the director wanted the rape scene to look real.. Janoszek described this episode as “probably the worst experience of his entire Bollywood career”. In the book, they also point out that the film in question “wasn’t like a huge, jaw-dropping production”, but “a niche festival film”. By the way, she revealed to readers that no one in Poland was interested in her Bollywood debut, even though she tried to interest the media. As we know, this was to change later, and the actress was content to tell journalists about her career in India in recent years.

In the following chapters, Natalia Janoszek talked about her next films. She mentioned that she was offered the lead role in the movie”Flame“, she described behind the scenes of the production”chicken curry act“, in which she played a raped girl demanding her rights in court. In one of the chapters, she described the truth about Indian show business. She pointed out, for example, that film awards are not given in recognition of an actor’s talent, but … to stars who are certain to appear at a given festival.. She pointed out that when she was supposed to receive the award herself, but couldn’t make it to the gala, the statuette was awarded to someone else. She also added that those responsible for promoting Bollywood films often create and publish media interviews, allegedly given by actors.. She also admitted that when the graphic designers stuck her in the Cannes Film Festival red carpet photo and even wrote a text about her appearance at the gala, although the actress was not there at all, because she was in Los Angeles at the time.

The last chapter of Natalia Janoszek’s autobiography is devoted to career advice in Bollywood. She described that she herself had written e-mails to the film producers, to whom she assured them that she had passed an international beauty pageant and had dancing and singing skills, and that she was “about to make her first film in India”, so she was eager to cooperate. She later described that she lied in the office Mukesh Bhatta, one of Bollywood’s most respected film producers. She was supposed to assure the office receptionist that she had an appointment with a filmmaker, but she was not. She managed to talk to Bhatt, though, because she must have liked her determination to achieve her goal, she guessed, so I overlooked the actress’ lie..

Natalia Janoszek noted in her book that it’s not just the Bollywood industry in India, as every district in India has its own film market. She also told many anecdotes about the sets and behind-the-scenes curiosities (for example, that the tears seen on screen are often glycerine poured into the eye). He also introduced the realities of living in India, e.g. people sleeping on the side of the road or disinfecting themselves in the middle of the street and general poverty. She also described the customs of India, including the way the locals dressed and the daily life of the Indians. An entire chapter is also dedicated to stories about how women are treated in India and how they have to fight for their rights every day..

Natalia Janoszek also provided her incredible story with lots of photos, mostly from Bollywood movie sets. She certainly wanted to use them to authenticate the fact that she was actually working on Bollywood sets. not to be: Natalia Janoszek’s autobiography is fun to read and you can really get sucked into the actress’ story. After the latest scandal, the only question is how true his story is and how much it has been embellished.

Publishing house Editio The cover of Natalia Janoszek’s book



