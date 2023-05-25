Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Movie Has an AS*x Scene? Bollywood badshah once said this is my marketing strategy for every movie





Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood, is known for many things, and his wacky sense of humor is one of them. Whether it’s during media interactions or Ask Me Anything sessions on social media, King Khan always has something fun to say, and his fans love it. And he proved just how funny he was when he was asked to do sex scenes in a movie. A few years ago, while traveling with Kajol, SRK was asked to clear up rumors about his upcoming movie with sex scenes, and he said yes. In case you’re wondering why you didn’t see it or can’t remember what movie it was in, well, you have to scroll down to find out the answer. In an old video shared on Instagram by the Queensbolly page, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are seen being interviewed in a car as they travel from place to place in the dark. Seemed to have been filmed during the filming of My Name Is Khan, the video sees SRK being questioned, it is rumored that in your new film you have sex. Is it true? Hearing the questions, Kajol gives the camera a shocked and comical expression before Shah Rukh Khan responds. King Khan says, Ya. Every new movie of mine that hasn’t come out, I promote it like that – It’s got a lot of sex. A lot of people go to see it, and then they’re disappointed, and I say, The next one has more. As everyone in the car laughed heartily, the Bollywood Badshah continued, This is my marketing strategy for each of my movies. Watch this fun video here: Reacting to the video, fans took to the comments section and wrote, SRK never failed to make me laugh Another added, She’s so scared pls don’t reveal my secrets What do you think of Shah Rukh Khan’s sense of humor and his sex scenes used as promotional food? Let us know in the comments. Must read: The Kerala Story Box Office Day 20: Adah Sharmas Film is very stable on Wednesday as it is similar to Tuesday! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/shah-rukh-khans-next-film-has-a-sx-scene-badshah-of-bollywood-once-said-thats-my-marketing-strategy-for-every-film/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos