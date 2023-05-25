Doctor Who season 14 will see the unexpected return of a classic actor





Amid casting announcements galore, it looks like there’s plenty more exciting Doctor Who news to come. In fact, the return of a classic actor has been teased, with editor Scott Handcock revealing the household name has teamed up with drag legend Jinkx Monsoon, who will star as a powerful new villain in the upcoming season. come.

Writing in his production diary in Doctor Who magazineHandcock recalled the shooting on Wednesday, April 19. He said: “It’s a three-unit filming day as Julie Anne Robinson wraps up block three, David Tennant continues with his publicity material for the specials and Ben Chessell kicks off block four filming with the announcement of Jinkx Monsoons. “What’s not announced is that Jinkx’s first day of filming will pair him with an unexpected name from the Tom Baker era.” Get your guesses now! Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor in Doctor Who.BBC One Elsewhere, Handcock added: “David Tennant returns to Cardiff to shoot publicity material for this year’s anniversary specials. On Stage 3 he also reunited with two familiar actors from 2008.” Could these two familiar actors be Jacqueline King (Sylvia Noble) and Karl Collins (Shaun Temple)? Or someone else entirely? So many questions! We still have plenty of casting news to keep us going, as it was recently revealed that Indira Varma will be returning to the Whoniverse as the mysterious Duchess we’ve all been told to watch out for. Fans will recall that Varma once played the role of Suzie in Torchwood. Varma said of his new role, “I’m thrilled to be in Doctor Who and especially excited to cross cosmic paths with Ncuti, as the Doctor, and look forward to creating interplanetary mischief with him. “I loved playing Suzie Costello for Russell T Davies at Torchwood, so I’m thrilled to step into that world again.” By entering your details, you agree to our terms and conditions And Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. Showrunner Russell T Davies added: “I’m delighted to reunite with Indira after our days in Torchwood, and this part is truly spectacular! A whole new audience will be hiding behind the sofa as the Duchess unleashes her terror.”

