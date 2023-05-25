Movement festival brings the beats back to downtown Detroit – Macomb Daily





Carl Craig is at home in Detroit for the Movement electronic music festival this weekend, celebrating the 30th anniversary of his Planet E Communications label as he did last year and the year before. “Planet E will always be 30 years old,” laughs the producer and DJ. “Some people don’t make it past 17 in the way they live their lives. Thirty is it for planet E. I like prime numbers. Regardless of their age, Craig, 53, and Planet E are barely slowing down. In addition to making music, he recently opened Party/After-Party, a sound and light installation at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles where he was the guest of honor at its annual gala in April. Craig also curated an “immersive listening experience” spotlighting Detroit techno for the Sonic Sphere concert venue at The Shed in Brooklyn. At The Movement, meanwhile, Craig will preside over a Planet E “Detroit Love” takeover of the Stargate stage on opening day (Saturday, May 27) and then at a Detroit Love afterparty at The Magic Stick, 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit. (Doors at 11 p.m.) “It’s still great,” Craig says of the festival, for which he was the original artistic director in 2000 and 2001, when it was the Detroit Electronic Music Festival, and then, after an acrimonious and contentious ousting, he is returned in 2018. Now he adds: “Paxahau does a great job and we are all family and I am so happy to be part of it. And I like to have a scene where people walk in and come straight to us first. WE pretty much set the tone for (the festival). Movement, which features over 115 acts on six stages including headliners such as Basement Jaxx, Underworld, Skrillex, Charlotte de Witte, Cybotron, Moodyman, Three 6 Mafia and many more, runs from Saturday to Monday May 29 at Hart Plaza in Detroit. Official afterparties are held at the Majestic Complex and the Magic Stick and Fountain Ballroom at the Masonic Temple Complex. Tickets, schedules and other information can be found at movementfestival.com.

