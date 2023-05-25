Connect with us

KJo Saves Bollywood with Ranveer-Alia's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; Watch the first preview

KJo Saves Bollywood with Ranveer-Alia's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; Watch the first preview

 


7 years after its last director Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, filmmaker Karan Johar returned to directing with the romantic comedy titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

The multi-star features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and the first look at the film has finally been released online as Karan completes 25 years in the industry as a director and his 51st birthday.

Sharing Ranveer Singh’s first look at Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Karan wrote, An absolute idol, who wears his own heart on his sleeve – meet Rocky!.

Ranveer Singh Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani Poster
Ranveer Singh Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani Poster
Sharing Alia Bhatts’ look from the film, Karan wrote, Ladies and gentlemen, the queen is here to steal your hearts – meet Rani!

Alia Bhatt Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani
Alia Bhatt Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani
Reacting to the highly anticipated first look, one user wrote, Kjo making Ranveer Singh more Ranveer Singh. I didn’t think it was possible or even necessary.

Another user reacted, should have been called Rani aur Rocky ki Prem Kahani because she will carry the film.

A third user commented, Ranveer in and like Ranveer.

A fourth user wrote, what in the name of romcoms is this first poster.

At a time when romantic comedies don’t do well, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is expected to rock the box office thanks to Karan Johar’s brand value and Alia Bhatt’s star power.

Plus, after three straight flops, this might finally turn out to be the hit Ranveer Singh so desperately needed.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is slated for a theatrical release on July 28, 2023.

