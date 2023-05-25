Entertainment
KJo Saves Bollywood with Ranveer-Alia’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; Watch the first preview
7 years after its last director Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, filmmaker Karan Johar returned to directing with the romantic comedy titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.
The multi-star features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and the first look at the film has finally been released online as Karan completes 25 years in the industry as a director and his 51st birthday.
Sharing Ranveer Singh’s first look at Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Karan wrote, An absolute idol, who wears his own heart on his sleeve – meet Rocky!.
Check it out below:
Yaaron ka yaar, rocky in every avatar, aur iss prem kahaani ka dildaar – here comes Rocky!
To #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaa film by Karan Johar on the occasion of his 25th birthday.
In theaters July 28, 2023.#RRKPK @aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @AzmiShabana @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/4zhZy4l2zh
Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) May 25, 2023
Sharing Alia Bhatts’ look from the film, Karan wrote, Ladies and gentlemen, the queen is here to steal your hearts – meet Rani!
Check it out below:
Dilon ko dhadkaane aa rahi hai woh – the queen of this “love story”! To #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaa film by Karan Johar on the occasion of his 25th birthday.
In theaters July 28, 2023. #RRKPK @aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @AzmiShabana @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/fzDvJBBC2m
Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) May 25, 2023
Meet new Dharma Cinematic Universe couple Rocky & Rani!
Inn dono ki prem kahaani hai adhuri without their family!
STAY TUNED AND MEET THEIR PARIVAAR!To #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaa film by Karan Johar on the occasion of his 25th birthday.
In theaters July 28, 2023 pic.twitter.com/A2Ii9U3kr3
Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) May 25, 2023
Make different families, one big dhamaka!
Meet the Randhawas and the Chatterjees.
To #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKaha, a film by Karan Johar on the occasion of his 25th birthday. In theaters July 28, 2023.#RRKPK @aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @AzmiShabana @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @tota_rc pic.twitter.com/nzkgiE1Diw
Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) May 25, 2023
Reacting to the highly anticipated first look, one user wrote, Kjo making Ranveer Singh more Ranveer Singh. I didn’t think it was possible or even necessary.
Another user reacted, should have been called Rani aur Rocky ki Prem Kahani because she will carry the film.
A third user commented, Ranveer in and like Ranveer.
A fourth user wrote, what in the name of romcoms is this first poster.
Check out some of the first-look answers below:
Kjo makes Ranveer Singh no longer Ranveer Singh. I didn’t think it was possible or even necessary. https://t.co/YIWkhwcYC1
#VARUN (@mojorant) May 25, 2023
Should have been called Rani aur Rocky ki Prem Kahani because she will carry the film https://t.co/39RkNTjKw8
oz. (@theesrkfan) May 25, 2023
wear as usual https://t.co/sIzHuiPNnd
Sussex Hive. (@tears_ric0chet) May 25, 2023
Ranveer in and like Ranveer https://t.co/G3EKwIHgoX
Disqualified Kinght Rider (@AjayTheSRKFan) May 25, 2023
what is this first poster in the name of romcoms https://t.co/uM5oS7GCAD
Aarohi (@shrazaarohi) May 25, 2023
Ranveer playing Ranveer? https://t.co/Xild0gqcSn
! (@itzzRashmi) May 25, 2023
too dumbfounded to speak https://t.co/Af3laBS8Zh
pranjal (@ruinsbabylon) May 25, 2023
At a time when romantic comedies don’t do well, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is expected to rock the box office thanks to Karan Johar’s brand value and Alia Bhatt’s star power.
Plus, after three straight flops, this might finally turn out to be the hit Ranveer Singh so desperately needed.
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is slated for a theatrical release on July 28, 2023.
|
