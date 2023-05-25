‘General Hospital’ and ‘Saved by the Bell’ actor Gerald Castillo dies at 90





The veteran actor died at his Houston home on May 4 actorsart.com actorsart.com ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/QHA1B0dOUYbpgLaJaYIMug–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/8fb957022ed653fea78650f1603 1207e” class=”caas -img”/> Gerald Castillo, who was best known for his roles in general hospital And saved by the bell is dead. He was 90 years old. The veteran actor deceased at his Houston home on May 4, his wife Dayna Quinn-Castillo said The Hollywood Reporter. Castillo landed his first on-screen role on The Jeffersons in 1978. Actor Sherman Hemsleywho starred as George Jefferson on the CBS sitcom, encouraged him to pursue his acting career in Los Angeles after performing together on stage, the outlet reported. Related: Tribute to celebrities who died in 2023 Representatives for Castillos did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment. He went to Mario Lopezs on-screen father, Major Slater, on saved by the bell from 1989 to 1992. He also played Judge Davis Wagner in general hospital from 1992 to 1994. Castillo also appeared on the small screen in MASH POTATOES, Ofs, Hill Street Blues, night yard, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation And All in the family. On the big screen, he had roles in Through naked eyes, Death Wish 4: The Punishment, Emergency state And above suspicion. Related: Sherman Hemsley dies at 74 Prior to his retirement in 2012, the actor also worked as a director for productions in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Castillo’s wife paid tribute to his career, telling THR: Many of the actors he worked with remember him as a charismatic, shrewd director who would jingle change in his pocket as he thought about a scene, then jump onstage to solve the blockage or whisper to the audience. ear of an actor. She added: He was revered for providing the support and guidance that enabled actors to fully develop their characters on stage. Never miss a story sign up for Free PEOPLE Daily Newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to gripping human interest stories. The actor, who was predeceased by his daughter Lisa, is survived by Quinn-Castillo, his twin brother Bernie Castillo, his grandchildren Brian and Stephanie Palmere and his great-grandson Allen Palmere. The story continues For more People news, be sure to Subscribe to our newsletter ! Read the original article at People.

