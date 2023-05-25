A look at famous Evanston historical figures

From a vice president to local activists, several historical figures have called Evanston home at some point in their lives. Here’s a look at some of these remarkable people and how they shaped the cultural landscape of Evanston, 160 years after its founding.

Vice President Charles Gates Dawes

If you walk near Lake Michigan on Greenwood Street, you will find yourself in front of the Charles Gates Dawes House. This place is home to the Evanston History Center and is named after Charles Gates Dawes, 30th Vice President of the United States and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. Dawes lived with his family in the Castle-style mansion on Greenwood Street throughout his adult life until his death in 1951.

In addition to serving as Calvin Coolidge’s Vice President from 1925 to 1929, Dawes served in four presidential administrations and was appointed Ambassador to the United Kingdom in 1929. In 1944 he donated his house to Northwestern University with the intention of using it as the headquarters of the Evanston Historical Society. Later, in 2009, the University donated the house to the Evanston History Center. Tours of the house still take place today.

Frances Willard

With Evanston’s deep roots in the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, the town was home to the organization’s second president, Francis Willard, for much of his adult life. Willard moved to Evanston to attend North-Western Female College where she graduated in 1859 and became NU’s first Dean of Women in 1873.

As a 19th-century social reformer, Willard was a leading figure in the Prohibition and Temperance movements, and joined Alpha Phi sorority in 1875. Willard Residential College at NU’s Evanston campus is named after her.

mayme spencer

Elected as Evanston’s first black woman councilor in 1963, Mayme Spencer helped pass Evanston’s Fair Housing Ordinance in 1968, which allowed black residents to purchase homes throughout the city. Before the ordinance was passed, residents of Black Evanston were denied housing in parts of the town.

Spencer, who served two terms as a council member for Evanston’s 5th Ward, practiced law and was active in the local civil rights movement. She has been involved with the League of Women Voters, the NAACP, the ACLU, the Governor’s Appointed Illinois Board of Trustees, and the Illinois Commission on Race Relations.

Edwin Bush Jourdain Jr.

In 1931, Edwin Bush Jourdain Jr., a civil rights activist and journalist, became the first black to be elected alderman in Evanston. Throughout its 14 years of representing the 5th arrondissement, he fought for the integration of beaches and theaters into the city and organized sit-ins for racial equality.

A native of Massachusetts, Jourdain graduated from Harvard University in 1921 and served as editor of the Chicago Defender and the Chicago Bee in the 1920s. Jourdain’s legacy in Evanston had been commemorated with his home at 2032 Darrow Avenue to be named a African American Heritage Site. The city’s Fleetwood-Jourdain Center is also named after the journalist.

Charles H. Pajeau and Robert Pettit

Charles H. Pajeau and Robert Small lived in Evanston in the early 1900s and team up for create the popular brand Tinkertoys. These Construction toys aim to help children develop their fine motor skills and math skills. The couple established the Toy Tinker Company in Evanston to manufacture these popular toys, which were produced in Evanston until 1973. After being sold to various owners, Hasbro purchased the Tinkertoy brand in 1986.

Marvin glass

Pajeau and Pettit weren’t the only toymakers in town. Marvin Glass, founder of Marvin Glass and Associates and creator of the popular board games Operation and Mouse Trap, was born in Evanston in 1914 and died at his home in Evanston in 1974. Glass was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the toy industry in 1985.

Robert L.May

The author of the holiday story “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, Robert L. May, spent his last years in Evanston. After writing the original Rudolph story for his editorial job at Montgomery Ward stores in Chicago, May and her family moved to Evanston on Hamlin Avenue. In the city, May wrote Rudolph follow-up stories and installed Rudolph decorations in her yard each December.

Songwriter Johnny Marks later adapted May’s story into a song, which was first recorded by Gene Autry in 1949 and became an instant hit. May was a member of the town’s Optimist Club and a volunteer with the Evanston Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He died in Evanston in 1976.

