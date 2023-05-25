Oops, we bought a house! Couple end up with large ex-Bollywood property

This story comes from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Some properties exude a mystical air. When this house was built in the early 90s on a lifestyle block in Clarkville, North Canterbury, the local community was intrigued by its grand scale, visible from the road through impressive iron gates.

Once completed, the doors were invariably closed and the owners were reclusive. That was until an Indian production team took over the estate for a Bollywood film set. Then it was all the lights, action, activity and fast cars coming and going as the glamorous stars and their entourages descended.

Mandy Donaldson has long been fascinated by her mother’s property bordering the western border and her sister and brother-in-law had a lifestyle block to the north. In early 2019, when the property went up for sale, Mandy, her husband Tim and her mother joined other curious locals when the first house opened.

Mandy was impressed, Tim not so much. Having owned a lifestyle property before, he was aware of the commitment, time and energy needed to keep the place tidy and in Tim’s opinion it needed some improvement majors.

At the time, Mandy and Tim were living in a house they had built a few years earlier at Clearwater Resort, a luxury development north of Christchurch. Everyone loved it. We too but it was done. Finished. I had no outlet for my passion for gardening, says Mandy.

The Clarkville property has been hugely appealing; the location close to the family, established gardens, paddocks for the Mandys horses and the large house which could accommodate visits from their blended family of six adult children and eight grandchildren.

Despite all the trappings, Mandy had no intention of attending the auction. I loved the garden but I knew I would never put Tim in this position.

Mandy and Tim decided to go to the auction out of curiosity and when the auctioneer announced that the property was on the market well below the expected sale price, Tim quietly suggested making just one bid. When the hammer fell and they won the auction, Mandy felt bad: I never wanted to get my hopes up. I was absolutely overwhelmed. In June 2019, they move in.

In their 15 years together, Tim and Mandy have tackled eight major home renovations and two new builds. Even so, completing the renovations in time for a planned November baby shower for one of the grandchildren was a challenge.

We started with the plan to improve the kitchen and paint some rooms. Once we got started we realized the house needed more. We found ourselves replacing the kitchen, reconfiguring the living areas, repainting the interior and re-glazing. And the red carpet at the entrance had to go, says Mandy.

The biggest transformation was the entrance hall: lifting the original tiles was a huge task, Mandy explains.

A new black tile inlay and black stairwell base matches the black accents throughout the home. The choice of paint color for the interior was complicated.

The paint on the stair railing was a 90s Spanish white and in immaculate condition. We couldn’t bring ourselves to do it again because it had such intricate details, says Mandy. This therefore influenced the colors used elsewhere and the new woolen carpeting in the stairs, living areas and bedrooms.

A wall between the original dated kitchen and dining room has been removed and the utility room relocated, to provide a generous open-plan space which opens onto the patio, pool house and gardens beyond. The addition of French doors and a new veranda on the east side was a stroke of genius, opening the kitchen up to the rose garden.

With the interior sorted, Mandy and Tim turned their attention outside. My art is the garden, I come to life when I work in the garden, says Mandy. Tim is a big yes and knowledgeable in all the technical details. If I want to do something, he knows how to get there. We have courageous conversations.

Accustomed to creating gardens from scratch, Mandy was initially reluctant to make drastic changes to a garden with a 35-year-old pedigree. The garden looks like a park, very quiet. We spent the first three summers trimming, clearing and letting in light. Finding out what was growing was always a wonderful surprise. I was constantly like, Oh hello there. I enjoyed all the treasures that popped up, Mandy said.

Four years later, Mandy and Tim are making their mark on the 3.8 ha estate. The large croquet ground is now framed by conifers, carpet roses and boxwood. Careful pruning in the undergrowth promotes new life in the undergrowth. Beyond the olive grove, a parterre takes shape.

A visit to the Taranaki Garden Festival was inspirational for Mandy and affirmation for Tim. It was wonderful to meet many like-minded people. We both left super excited.

The current goal is to have the venue ready to be part of the hoka Garden Tour & Fete next November. Says Mandy: This house really grounded us as a family. Sharing it with the wider community is a bonus.

Q&A with Mandy Donaldson

Best place in the house: From the dining room table overlooking the patio to the pool house covered with roses and surrounded by greenery. It is the place where family and friends come together, cementing many fabulous memories.

Favorite outdoor spot: The newly built patio which overlooks the rose garden. Tim and I meet here mid-morning to have coffee and plan our day amid the color and scent of rose, the morning sun casting light and shadow through the surrounding trees. It’s the best part of the day.

Flowers I couldn’t live without: The selection of spring bulbs, my roses and, more recently, I fell in love with dahlias.

I can always count on: The change of seasons is reflected in the garden’s prolific hyacinths in spring, changing to rhododendrons, roses and later hydrangeas, to the incredible colors of autumn, then bushes and shrubs form in the freezing winter when the garden is the quietest. .

The next thing I want to change in the house: The main bathroom has remained untouched since our arrival. Plans to modify and possibly split the space into two bathrooms will be the next brave discussion Tim and I have.

A quote I use often: Less is more helps me simplify my creative side when landscaping and stay within the calming surroundings of the garden already in place.