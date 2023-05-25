



Popular Indian actor Ashish Vidyarthi married Rupali Barua from Assam in a ceremony at a club in Kolkata on Thursday. Rupali, originally from Guwahati, is associated with a high-end fashion store in Kolkata. Ashish and Rupali had a quiet recording wedding with family and close friends in attendance. At this stage of my life, marrying Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court wedding in the morning, followed by a meeting in the evening,” Ashish said. So how did the couple meet? Oh, it’s a long story, chuckled theDrokalactor, adding, I’ll share it another time. To that, Rupali added, we met some time ago and decided to get things done. But we both wanted our wedding to be a small family affair. Speaking about what drew her to the actor, known for his complex and dark on-screen roles, she said with a smile: He’s a beautiful human being and a great soul to be with. The wedding was a mix of the cultures that each of them represents. Rupali started getting ready at 6:30 am and was wearing a beautiful white Assam mekhela chador, which matched the white and gold Ashish Mundu of Kerala. Her exquisite gold jewelery was inspired by the art of temples in southern India, her stylist Rajat said. As for makeup, she opted for a simple rosy look, with her hair tied in a bun and adorned with fresh flowers, added makeup artist Kaushik.

The wedding was followed by an official reception. Known to have worked in several film industries, the veteran actor was born in Delhi on June 19, 1962. Ashish Vidyarthi has worked in several Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi and Bengali films in a career which started in 1986. To date, he has worked in over 300 films in 11 languages. Ashish Vidyarthi acted as VP Menon in his first film Sardar which was based on the life of Sardar Vallabhai Patel. However, his first release was Drohkaal, for which he won a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1995. He is also known for his role as Ashutosh in 1942: A Love Story. Ashish Vidyarthi also received the Star Screen Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role, for the 1996 film Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin. Ashish Vidhyarthi has worked in 11 languages ​​in over 300 films. The popular actor was previously married to Rajoshi Vidyarthi, an Indian actor, singer and theater artist. (Entries from ET)

