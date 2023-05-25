From Springfield to Hollywood: How hard work paid off for actress Jasmin Savoy Brown

Jasmin Savoy Brown stars as teenage Taissa in “Yellowjackets,” a Showtime drama about a women’s soccer team stranded after a plane crash. Colin Bentley/SHOWTIME

Ten years ago, Jasmin Savoy Brown was an aspiring actress from Springfield, Oregon. Now, she’s one of the stars of the Emmy-nominated Showtime drama Yellowjackets. Here’s how it happened.

Brown fell in love with the stage when she was 8 years old. She remembers accompanying her family to see a revival of Broadways The Music Man and see a young performer in the cast.

I thought, Woah, is there someone my age on stage who sings and can do this? she says. I loved to sing and dance, and I thought to myself: Wow, can you get paid to do all this every day? Cool.

Brown scored her first role with Upstart Crow Youth Theater in Eugene. Community Theater was auditioning for Cinderella: The Musical in 2007.

I don’t know how my mother heard about it, because it was in Eugene, which is SO away from Springfield, she said. But that was how it was back then.

Brown passed the audition in fact, she got the lead. The seventh grader quickly began preparing for her performance as Cinderella.

It was my first time going A, I’m good at it, but B, I’m a hard worker, she said. I think I was born a hard worker, but I didn’t know that until I met other kids who weren’t.

For her role as Cinderella, Brown worked alongside director Euralee Smith and Smith’s daughter, choreographer Sarah Beth Byrum, who recalls Brown’s distinct ability to command attention, both on and off stage. .

I feel like she didn’t even realize the potential she had and how instantly people were drawn to her, Byrum said.

Byrum said Brown was always the first to rehearse and the last to leave, and her attitude was instrumental in bringing about the performance.

(She) was always asking What can I do to help? said Byrum. She was there to do it.

As a small fish in a small pond, Brown said the odds were stacked against her as a performer, and that meant working 10 times harder than everyone else. In high school, she worked at the downtown Springfields Grocery Outlet to pay for acting, singing, dancing, and piano lessons. She auditioned for everything she could, inside and outside of school, to give herself as many chances as possible to perfect her craft.

So by the time I got to somewhere like Portland, (if) an opportunity presented itself, I was more than ready, she said.

But it took time for this opportunity to present itself. Between 2011 and 2012, Jasmin Savoy Brown auditioned for 13 acting schools. She was rejected by all but one.

Jasmin Savoy Brown, pictured at the ‘Yellowjackets’ second season premiere. Scott Kirkland/SHOWTIME

Goodbye Springfield

Thinking the theater industry didn’t want her, Brown decided to pursue film and television roles instead. For her, that meant leaving Springfield.

You just want to go somewhere where you have more opportunities to ply your trade, practice it, and show up in front of agents, she said.

She moved to Portland, where she saw a network of artists and filmmakers collaborating. And she started auditioning, hoping to become a member of the Screen Actors Guild union.

At first it was difficult to land coins. Brown said at some auditions, thousands of actors competed for a single role. Meanwhile, she was moving back to the Eugene area and doing odd jobs just to make ends meet.

I rented an attic turned into a room full of spiders, she said. And I hate spiders.

However, Brown thinks his timing was lucky. She said the film industry is starting to factor diversity into casting decisions, and that’s benefiting queer women of color like her. Additionally, union rules require directors to audition local performers, which Brown credits for gaining notice as the studios filmed in Portland.

Finally, she got the big break she was looking for when she got the call to appear on a network television show called Grimm. It was as if his hard work was finally paying off.

That was all, she said. It was exciting, it validated, it was fun, they paid me. It was a great way to start my career.

Sarah Beth Byrum recalls when she found out what her former student had accomplished.

It was my mother who called me and she said Did you see that? Jasmin succeeded, she said. It was a really exciting time for both of us. And then, every time she got a bigger role, it was cause for celebration.

Brown, left, plays Mindy in the “Scream” franchise. Brownie Harris / PARAMOUNT+

Brown’s role in Grimm was small, but she says it was a milestone in her career. Over the next few years, his screen appearances would go from a single line in the independent film Laggies to a starring role in Scream VI.

According to Byrum, this success story proves that actors don’t have to come from Hollywood.

It just reminds students that you have to dream big and that no matter where you are from or where you are from, there is an opportunity to succeed, she said.

Brown said moving forward, cast as if to return to the theater stage. One day, she hopes to make it to Broadway.

In the meantime, you can catch her on screen when the second season finale of Yellowjackets airs Friday, May 26.