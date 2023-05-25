Entertainment
Tina Turner: Tornado. Treasure. There was no one like her.
Turner blows on stage wearing a sandy top and tights that would be a big deal in the town of Bedrock and a silky golden wig that resembles a Shih Tzu rear. His first song isn’t his redefinition of Proud Mary or his urgent dismantling in the trenches of Help (stick around). His first song is Rod Stewart’s wife murder nightmare Foolish Behavior and Tina rips his head off. Presumably, the devil stayed in his lake that night.
More ingredients: chutzpah, irony.
This energy could make a crowd work, make them say Yeah and oh and ooh just for her, make her scream. Tina was an average height 5 4, maybe. But here is where a ladder fails. Put her in an arena, she scratched the skies.
I’ve seen the footage of what happens when thousands of people greet him at once, often mostly white people in London, Osaka, Sweden and Los Angeles. I heard them on Tina Live in Europe, from 1988. And I cry. They lose their minds for her, this black woman raised in the hollows and the back roads of Tennessee, in Nutbush. It is something to witness its captivating masses, to rock them; to see an Oprah audience go mad with awe, as if she were a wonder of the world.
What is this? It’s survival from poverty, from Ike, from tuberculosis she didn’t know she had. This is hard-earned freedom. This is how the promised songs survive: it’s going to work well. But there is more: she loved herself, loved being herself. We wanted to catch some of that. Page 133 of Me, Tina: I came to think that maybe I was such a mixture of things that it was beyond black or white, beyond cultures, that I was universal !
Arena Tina, Universal Tina, is the Turner I had: Private Dancer, Whats Love Got to Do with It Tina. The first time I saw her was probably Friday Night Videos when I was 8. And here is this long looking woman in a leather miniskirt, stockings, heels, denim jacket and hair as big as a lion’s head. Little me wanted to be her strutting down the street in this what is video love, one leg almost completely crossing the other. She looked bad, certain of her naughtiness, strong but also sweet, the way she leans back into a dancer and shimmys with her homie and then shimmys with another guy. When she won all those Grammys in 1985, I wanted to look like the woman who accepts them. Was it continental-south? Caribbean Showbiz?
It was a new Tina, polished, witty, with a resumption of image and voice of devastating elegance. Her rebirth was a statement of command, it wasn’t wigs up there, it was headdresses. This energy had been reinterpreted as wisdom, wisdom that rumbled, wisdom that would reign thunderdome. The lava had chilled some of them. The low fire in this new life and the sound of rock n roll sound with bursts of synth pop had a musical point: Show Some Respect, Better Be Good to Me. So we did it, so we never stopped .
It occurred to me what else I, Tina is. I read this seedy book, but I really had never thought of this title. It’s a statement, yes, staking a claim. It is also the start of a wish. To live, I think. To live so fully, so galactically, so contagiously, with so much boldness, candor, zest and, yes, energy that no one will ever believe it when you die.
|
