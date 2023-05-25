Raj Kapoor and other stalwarts staring at a dancer in this age-old photo allegedly at Hrithik Roshan’s Nana’s Day are resurfacing the internet, derided netizens say ‘Bollywood Ki Gandagi’ [Reports]





Bollywood and controversies have had multiple encounters. From movie nights to rumors about the personal lives of our favorite celebrities, everything is spreading like wildfire among the masses waiting for the next intriguing title. Now, an old photo from the movie night hosted by Hrithik Roshan’s Nana, where several Bollywood stalwarts are featured, is going viral. Casting controversies in Bollywood are nothing new. In recent years, the Hindi film industry has faced various controversies related to casting decisions, which often revolve around issues of representation, cultural appropriation and nepotism. However, a tweet now reveals movie nights in Bollywood’s golden era. A Twitter user recently shared a photo from an old movie night where Sanjay Khan, Raj Kapoor, Firoz Khan, OP Ralhan and J Om Prakash are seen watching a dancer. They captioned it, “Film Parties in 70’s” Take a look at the tweet below: Movie nights in the 70s

Photo credit @shiv_shetty1 pic.twitter.com/nfiKxAN1Ls Kamal (@kgotame123) May 24, 2023 Another user also tweeted the same old photo and wrote, “#BollywoodKiGandagi since inception. Sanjay Khan, Raj Kapoor, OP Ralhan and J Om Prakash – leading producers of their time. J Om Prakash is Nana ji from Hrithik Roshan and made “family” films! Imagine how #Bollywood shortlisted female artists! Hindustan me jab tak..” #BollywoodKiGandagi since its creation. Sanjay Khan, Raj Kapoor, OP Ralhan and J Om Prakash – leading producers of their time. J Om Prakash is Nana ji from Hrithik Roshan and made “family” films! imagine how #Bollywood used to shortlist female artists! Answer in India.. https://t.co/fH0oF2EqN4 Bollywood Gems (@GemsOfBollywood) May 25, 2023 It is important to note that Bollywood parties are often exclusive gatherings for close friends and associates. Videos and images of these events have, on occasion, been leaked to the media, leading to issues of privacy and invasion of personal space. These content leaks have caused scandals, legal battles and damaged business relationships. Bollywood film party issues get a lot of media attention, but they don’t reflect the entire industry or the actions of all Bollywood celebrities. These events underscore the difficulties and ambiguities of the entertainment industry, where the private lives and actions of celebrities can attract public and media attention. For more Bollywood news updates, tune in to Koimoi. Must read: Is Salman Khan’s new look revealed for Bigg Boss or an upcoming Biggie? Bhai kisses a young fan at the airport and wins hearts! [Video] Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/raj-kapoor-other-stalwarts-gazing-a-nde-female-dancer-in-this-age-old-photo-allegedly-at-hrithik-roshans-nanas-party-resurfaces-on-the-internet-ridiculed-netizens-say-bollywood-ki-gandagi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos