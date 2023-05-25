Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, 60, marries Rupali Barua. See the pictures





Ashish Vidyarthi with his wife. (courtesy: lapageaxomiya) New Delhi: Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi, 60, recently got married to Assam-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in Kolkata and photos of his wedding festivities are very trending on social media. Photos from the intimate ceremony were curated by several Bollywood fan pages. In the photos, Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife Rupali Barua can be seen pairing up in traditional white outfits as they smile heartily. Talk to eTimes About his decision to get married, the veteran actor said, “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an amazing feeling. We had a court wedding in the morning, followed by a meeting on evening.” See the viral images here: When asked how he met Rupali, Ashish Vidyarthi told ETimes, “We met some time ago and decided to go ahead. But we both wanted our marriage to be a small family affair.” He was previously married to Rajoshi Vidyarthi. Ashish Vidyarthi has acted in films in different languages ​​including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi and Bengali. His film credits include 1942: A Love Story, Baazi, Jeet, Mrityudaata, Arjun Pandit, Major Saab, Soldier, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Jaanwar, Vaastav: Reality, Joru Ka Ghulam, Refugee, Jodi No. 1 And Kyo Kii… Hand Jhuth Nahin Bolta to name a few.

