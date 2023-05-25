UCSD graduate breaks down barriers in Hollywood

SAN DIEGO — Peter Jang has been kicking down doors as a stunt performer, actor, screenwriter and director in Hollywood for a decade.

But it didn’t start with big-screen aspirations. He started as an economics student at the University of California, San Diego.

“I went the business route, I graduated in economics,” Jang said.

The Economy Building is about half a mile from one of the most famous theaters in the country: the La Jolla Playhouse. But ironically, Jang never set foot there. He didn’t get the acting bug until he was asked to be an extra on a show being filmed in Ocean Beach.

This pilot never aired, but it changed the trajectory of Jang’s life. Jang had taken a job at a market research company after graduation.

“I was actually making more money as a supplement than as a business development specialist at this company,” Jang said. “And they were like, ‘you’ll never make it.'”

Some 60 TV and movie credits later — and his own action figure — Jang proved them wrong, working with the likes of Kerry Washington.

But he’s used to proving himself, especially to his Taiwanese father – who wasn’t thrilled with his career move.

“‘Try it when you fail, come back and we’ll find out your true career.’ But I haven’t failed yet.

But despite the recent influx of Asian actors into Hollywood, Jang still faces unique challenges.

“There’s also a little difference now too, because now they don’t want you to be a mixed-race person,” Jang said. “They want you to be all Chinese, they want you to be all Korean, all Japanese, for the sake of authenticity.”

Jang says something else that is changing is the beauty standard. He says that unlike Asian women, Asian men were never seen as attractive – something that affected him growing up.

“I grew up in Ohio. Where I was was a very, very Caucasian area. Some people at school called me “the Asian” and stuff like that, which wasn’t outwardly racist in itself, but still made me feel like “the other one.”

Jang says he’s good to be seen now and hopes that future generations won’t find showbusiness as intimidating as he does.

“No matter what this industry is, there can only be so many people on camera,” Jang said. “So if it’s something you want to do, it’s going to be difficult, just know there are challenges, but it’s possible. Seize the opportunity when it’s there, and now is that opportunity. It’s only going to get better from here.

And Jang started his own production company, Simplicity Pictures, in 2016 to make sure that happens – going into business, just like his father wanted.

“I’m the product, I’m also the seller, I’m also the accountant,” Jang said. “So everything I learned about business, it all translated directly into making movies.”

And now he can tell his dad he’s using that degree.