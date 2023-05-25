Entertainment
How Danny White’s vision could make Tennessee Vols the pinnacle of entertainment
University of Tennessee plans to build a hotel, restaurants, retail stores and more in what he calls the Neyland Entertainment District.
Entertainment districts have become popular for professional sports teams such as the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Cubs, and Green Bay Packers. But, UT will be among the first to build one on a college campus.
The development will link Neyland Stadium and the Thompson-Boling Arena in an innovative way that UT hopes will improve the experience for fans on game days. But there is more than that.
On this edition of “The voluntary state“, Blake Topmeyer USA TODAY Network and News Sentinel’s Adam Spark And John Adams assess Tennessee’s plans for the Entertainment District and what the timeline might look like. They call the project a savvy, forward-thinking idea that sees modern sports as more than a game more than ever, it’s about the fan experience.
More concerts, road game watch parties and other events could make the Neyland Entertainment District a popular spot all year round.
With the Entertainment District in place, Neyland Stadium would become much more than a destination for SEC football, and the university would more fully embrace the beauty and marketability of its riverside location.
Blake Topmeyer is an SEC columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Adam Spark is a Tennessee Vols beat writer for the Knoxville News Sentinel. John Adams is the senior columnist for News Sentinel.
This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: How Danny White's vision can make Tennessee football cutting-edge entertainment
