Natalia Janoszek lied to enter Bollywood. She describes it in the book

The latest episode of “Journalism Zero”, in which Krzysztof Stanowski undermines the credibility of Natalia Janoszek’s international career, will spark a lively controversy in the media. Fri episode “How will he confuse his career and get to the top?” Over 720,000 views on YouTube in two days. pers.

The controversial journalist made a very serious and serious accusation against Natalia Janoszek. On her show, she directly says that she made up her career and lied to the media and her fans for several years. Today, Natalia Janoszek is known in Poland. He has, among other things, participated in the greatest television hits, such as “Dancing with the Stars” or “Your Face Sounds Familiar”. The actress and dancer also gives numerous interviews and regularly appears in the Polish media. Natalia Janoszek willingly spoke of the star life she leads in India. He talked about his popularity, his protection, his fans, his prestigious awards and his later film projects.

Meanwhile, Krzysztof Stanowski has been meticulously tracking his actions in the Indian market and has come to the conclusion that calling him “Bollywood stars” is, to say the least, an abuse.

Natalia Janoszek and her manager have remained silent so far. They also did not respond to our request for comment on the matter. The actress is currently on vacation in the Maldives.

Natalia Janoszek admitted to lying



Natalia Janoszek’s popularity in Poland began in 2016, when her book “Behind the Scenes of Bollywood” was released on the market. The beautiful actress describes m.in. how she got into the Bollywood industry, what her job is all about, she talked about the culture and customs in India, how women are treated there and how she pursues her dreams.

After the scandal broke, triggered in the media by the Krzysztof Stanowski affair, Natalia Janoszek’s confessions in the book take on another dimension. We learn eg. that the actress cheated on the director to get a role in her first Bollywood film. Janoszek openly admitted that she lied to gain fame in India.

When given the chance to play an Afghan woman, she assured the director that she was well versed in Middle Eastern culture, even though she really knew nothing about Afghanistan. The aspiring actress explained British entrepreneur Richard Bronson’s maxim, which is:

If someone offers you an amazing opportunity and you’re not sure you can handle it, say yes! You will learn how to do this later!

Natalya admitted the lie paid off as she flew to Delhi soon after for a photo shoot.

He also lied to a receptionist who worked in the office of Mukesh Bhatt, one of India’s most prominent film producers. Natalia admitted to assuring the woman that she had a date with the filmmaker, which of course wasn’t true. However, he gets what he wants and the meeting will come. The actress thinks the producer liked her determination to achieve her goal.

Natalia Janoszek herself undermines the prestige of the awards she received



Krzysztof Stanowski in the episode of “Dziennikarski zero” dedicated to Natalia Janoszek undermined the prestige of the award, since the Pole won it twice at the JIFFA film festival (Jharkhand International Film Festival Awards). Note that the first edition of the festival took place in 2018, it was at this time that Natalia received the statuette. He will also add that the JIFFA festival can be confused with a prestigious event in the world of Bollywood cinema, which is the IFFA Awards (International Indian Film Academy Awards).

In 2018, Natalia Janoszek was pleased with the statuette of the best actress, a year later she celebrated the award for the best international actress, which she gladly talked about in the Polish media. Meanwhile, in her book, she herself mentioned that you don’t have to work hard to be rewarded at the JIFFA festival. Natalia wrote that film awards in India are given to stars who grace the gala with their presence. She admitted that when she couldn’t attend one of the events, her statuette was given to someone else.

It also turned out that graphic designers once pasted it on a photo from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. There was even an article about her appearance at the gala, despite being in Los Angeles at the same time. She assured that similar practices are common in Bollywood.

Natalia Janoszek is still silent after the scandal broke. Therefore, it is unknown which of her stories are true and which were embellished by her.

