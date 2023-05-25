Who is Rupali Barua? The entrepreneur who married Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi





On Thursday, actor Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua’s wedding photos went viral on social media. The actor got married to Rupali in Kolkata followed by an intimate celebration. Apparently they had a registered marriage at a club in Kolkata. The two have a 10-year age gap between them. Read also : Ashish Vidyarthi remarries and marries Rupali Barua at 60 Ashish Vidyarthi married Rupali Barua. Who is Rupali Barua? Rupali Barua is a 50 year old entrepreneur. She is owned by Guwahati, Assam and is associated with an artisan fashion store in Kolkata, NAMEG. Unlike Ashish, Rupali is not a big social media user. Her Instagram profile has only 1124 followers while she follows 991 accounts back. Going by her reels, she enjoys dancing and spending time with her family members. How did Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua meet? While Rupali stays in Kolkata, Ashish is often seen touring the city in his travel vlogs. Speaking about their meeting, the actor told The Times Of India, “Oh, it’s a long story. I’ll share it another time.” Rupali, on the other hand, said: We met some time ago and decided to push things forward. But we both wanted our wedding to be a small family affair. She also commented about Ashish, “He’s a beautiful human being and a wonderful soul to be with. On the wedding day, Ashish, 60, was seen dressed as a groom in a Mundu in Kerala. His wife, Rupali, looked refreshing in a white and gold Mekhela Chador from Assam, as a tribute to her roots. She finished her look with gold jewelry inspired by South Indian temple art, according to her makeup artist. Apparently, their marriage was only attended by close family members and friends in Kolkata. Ashish Vidyarthi’s first wife Ashish Vidyarthi was previously married to Rajoshi Barua who is the daughter of actor Shakuntala Barua. Ashish and Rajoshi have a son, Arth Vidyarthi. Rajoshi is an actor, writer and singer. Ashish was last seen in Trial by Fire and Kuttey, both released earlier this year. It has Netflix’s Khufiya in the pipeline. The neo-noir spy thriller is slated for release next year.

