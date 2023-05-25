Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham Secures Last Hollywood Affair

FILE – Blake Lively attends the grand reopening of the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue flagship store on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in New York City. Wrexhams shirts will get a taste of Hollywood next season. The Welsh football team has secured its latest celebrity connection and Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds is keeping it in the family. Actor Blake Lively is married to Reynolds and will sponsor the teams’ practice kit starting next season through his soft drink company Betty Buzz. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Wrexhams shirts will get a taste of Hollywood next season

WREXHAM, Wales — Wrexhams shirts will get a taste of Hollywood next season.

The Welsh football team have secured their latest celebrity link and co-owner Ryan Reynolds is keeping it in the family.

Actor Blake Lively, who is married to the Deadpool star, will sponsor the team’s practice kit starting next season through his soft drink company Betty Buzz.

Our team had, of course, heard of Wrexham AFC, but once we officially learned of their refreshing vision, we knew it was the right official fit for our refreshing fizzy drink, Lively said in a statement.

Wrexham has gained a global following since being bought by Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney for $2.5 million in 2021.

A documentary series about the team was broadcast around the world and publicized its players, managers and fans.

Reynolds and McElhenny have used their own stardom to raise the profile of the club, which spent 15 years out of the English Football League before gaining promotion last month.

Wrexham’s growing exposure has led to a shirt sponsorship deal with social media platform TikTok, while there has also been a link with Expedia.

Lively attended matches alongside her husband as Wrexham won the National League with a record 111 points. After reaching the fourth tier of English football, Reynolds and McElhenney rewarded the team with a trip to Las Vegas.

A new 5,000-seat stand is being built to take the club’s racecourse capacity to 15,000 and a sponsorship deal with a coffee company will change the stadium’s name to Stok Racecourse. The team will also tour the United States in the off-season, taking on LA Galaxy II and Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea.

