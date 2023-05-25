The KAYTRAMIN union smells kismet for its rapper-producer duoExBulletin



. Lucas Creighton

Lucas Creighton

In July 2014, marketing student and future rapper Amin tweeted a hopeful DM in an attempt to get his budding music career off the ground. The future Portland State University dropout, then 20, hoped a few beats from a buzzing Montreal DJ and producer would help give him some much-needed juice. Said producer, Kaytranada, already had a growing cult following on SoundCloud and an iconic Boiler Room set. His signature bounce, Amin hoped, would give him the boost he was looking for. “I was broke working on music every day in 2014 looking for a North Star,” he recalled on Twitter last week. The free beats that Kaytranada sent back eventually ended up on his mixtape, Call Brio, a project that hooked the Portland rapper with the music blogosphere and ultimately helped him earn a foothold alongside megawatt acts like Ariana Grande and The Weeknd at Republic Records. It was a moment that established Amin’s swaggering hip-hop-outsider persona and provided proof of concept for his ebullient brand of pop-rap.

If that one-shot-in-the-dark origin story becomes a turning point in his career is the prologue, then KAYTRAMIN, their new collaborative project, is an apt afterword. The ace 11-track album, replete with a radio-worthy single and some of the best crafted verses and beats of their respective careers, is emblematic of the artists who not only migrated from the fringes to the mainstream, but operate with a level of comfort and confidence they could not have dreamed of before.

Since that fateful early exchange, the artists’ respective sounds have evolved along with their profiles. By 2014, the Haitian-Quebec producer had made a name for himself as something of a remix savant, turning R&B classics like Janet Jackson’s “If” and TLC’s “Creep” into club swing tunes and rhythmic anthems. His reverberating hand claps, crisp hi-hats and favorite alien synths had become something of a calling card. Despite his world tours, festivals and early gigs as Madonna, the chronically shy 23-year-old continued to live in the basement of his mother’s house in suburban Montreal, sharing a bedroom with his younger brother. . During all this time, his tradition only grew, attracting the admiration and attention of more famous peers. His first feature film, 99.9%, released on XL, was awarded Canada’s prestigious Polaris Music Prize. These days, the introvert-cum-superstar is headlining Coachella (performing before a giant replica of his own head), and has two Grammys.

Youtube



Amin, for his part, has also undergone a small transformation. After Call Brio, the Portland rapper was very suddenly catapulted into the mainstream as a precocious, toothless provocateur with “Caroline” in 2016. The single, a massive streaming hit that went 6x platinum, bears all the hallmarks of what would become Amin’s staples: goofy affability, staccato bursts of irreverent puns, and a tacky pop hook. His major debut good for you, was steeped in the same kind of youthful technicolor that propelled his single, but over the years the 29-year-old has diversified his sound and settled into a more relaxed pose. For Amin, this has resulted in projects like 2020 Limbo a collection of the dynamic, melodic raps he made his name on, trunk-slamming traps and a marked progression of vocal technique and the 2021s DEUXPOINTFIVEa frenetic 26-minute sugar rush of deft rhymes and dazzling hooks.

It’s a bit like kismet which, despite their different arcs and vastly different approaches, Kaytranada and Amin’s trajectories led them back to each other. And, if there were any wrinkles left, they were smoothed out KAYTRAMIN. From the very first track, “Who He Iz,” to the triumphant two-part triumph, “K&A,” the record functions as a compilation of their best musical instincts compressed, refined, and honed on a punchy summer frequency. Amin raps with more brazen recklessness here than perhaps anywhere else. In the opening, he claims to be “one of the few men who knows where the clitoris is.” His hooks are gruff and plosive when the occasion calls for it, supple and flexible elsewhere. “4EVA,” the Pharrell-assisted debut single, has a sticky, propulsive chorus resting pleasantly in the pocket between a sweaty nightclub dance floor and a drunken summertime block party. And where in the past Amin’s penchant for 2000s pop culture reference might border on the incessant, here he unloads his deepest cache yet to surprisingly amusing effect: he’s in Jamaica barefoot like Joss Stone; he’s a smart guy and you’re Omar Gooding.

Youtube



Here, too, characteristics function as more than co-signs of vanity. An eclectic assemblage, they serve as varied yet savvy invitations to the duo’s airy party. On “Master P,” Big Sean delivers a nimble and authoritative guest verse, matching Amin’s pumped-up energy. As always, Freddie Gibbs assumes his role as sensitive Black & Mild on “letstalkaboutit” and smokes the room. Ghanaian rising star Amaarae’s crystalline falsetto glides smoothly over a space-age bossa nova on “Sossaup.” “EYE” is like a carbon copy of a peak Neptunes song. Despite (or, perhaps, because of it), Snoop Dogg seems about as fresh and vibrant as your favorite 51-year-old uncle. Each adds something to the meeting spirit of the album.

What’s most obvious about KAYTRAMIN, however, is that the co-billed duo work really well together. As inventive and skilled as there is any beatsmith out there right now, Kaytranada’s work always shines brighter when it has a rhythmic, melodic vocalist to accompany it. And, for all his improvements as a singer and songwriter, Amin is at his best when he has something groovy and propulsive to stage his irreverent antics on. Arpeggiated synth notes shimmer over a syrupy Rhodes chord progression and a stuttering drum pocket on “letstalkaboutit”, as Amin boasts, “I want our accounts to have a Verzuz”. It’s like peanut butter and chocolate, and that synergy gives the project an infectious tongue.

Kaytranada and Amin are two artists who had to overcome a bit of foreigner anxiety to get here. Early in his career, Amin went out of his way to remind us that he was the black kid from a small town who was not historically associated with hip-hop because he tried to be taken seriously by as a rapper. At first, Kaytranada seemed covered in sheepish impostor syndrome. He was the closed and antisocial bedroom producer. Now, having both achieved undeniable professional success, they seem at ease. You can hear it in the music. They sound like they’ve arrived, like two people finally assured of their right to be at the party so confident that they’ve decided to throw their own.