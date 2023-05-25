Janet Jackson continues to string together successes at Little Caesars Arena – Macomb Daily

Just over 50 years ago, it didn’t seem like Janet Jackson was destined to follow in her brothers’ auspicious footsteps. After lackluster results for her first two albums, it looked like acting (“Good Times,” “Diff’rent Strokes,” “Fame”) would be the younger Jackson’s medium more than music.

But early appearances can be deceiving, as she reminds us during her Together Again tour, which stopped Wednesday night (May 24) at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.

Beginning with 1986’s “Control,” of course, Jackson became a pop juggernaut who at one point even challenged his late brother Michael for mega-platinum supremacy. His career totals are impressive – over 100 million records sold worldwide, a record for most consecutive top 10 singles (18) on the Billboard Hot 100, eight Guinness World Records and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Famous. She hasn’t done much for us lately – Jackson’s last album, “Unbreakable”, was released eight years ago – but her legacy is bulletproof.

And that’s exactly what she celebrated on Wednesday, reminiscing about her many musical glories for an hour and 50 minutes. And there was an emphasis on the many; after rapper Ludacris’ high-octane opening set, Jackson and company — four physically sculpted dancers and a five-member band — swept through parts of a whopping 40 songs, divided into four more “acts.” an encore, during Career Night, not counting the recorded tracks others heard during costume change breaks. With an energetic crowd of around 14,000 viewers, the show had a kind of breathless mixtape quality, but to the Jacksons’ credit, it rarely felt rushed or shallow; instead, it happened as a proud mom flaunting all of her “kids,” carefully avoiding favoring one over the other.

And while we like to say about the Michigan weather, if you weren’t digging a particular moment from the show, stick around because it changed very quickly.

An unusual degree of taste and restraint has certainly distinguished Together Again — her first visit to Detroit in nearly six years and her second to Little Caesars — from previous stage performances by Jackson and other pop divas in general. The staging was refreshing and minimal, basically an open dance floor with the band tucked mostly in the back, though they did introduce themselves during segments of the show, and minimal props. Jackson’s costume changes were limited to five and even then they weren’t over the top, ranging from a skintight sequined gold jumpsuit to a black Rhythm Nation t-shirt saluting his hit 1989 album.

Even the dancing was reduced; Jackson, 57, and his troupe performed crisp routines with military precision, never – like the song list – staying too long in one place. Jackson walked the front of the stage with easy familiarity, performing for the fans but avoiding any extended dialogue.

Most of the time, she just kept the hits coming. There were three versions of “Together Again” released overnight, including slower remixes by DJ Premier and Jimmy Jam as well as the familiar hit version used for the encore. “What have you done for me lately” morphed into “Nasty” and then “The Pleasure Principle”. Guitar solos from rock’n’roll “Black Cat” were mixed in with “Scream,” Jackson’s duet with Michael (which appeared via video). And a crisp “Rhythm Nation” closed the main set exuberantly. There were some obvious procedural flaws, but the medleys generally flowed smoothly from song to song.

The show’s only flaws were technical. The sound design was cluttered throughout, mixing what was live on stage with many enhancements including backing vocals and additional instruments while a DJ/mixer did most of the heavy lifting. Jackson’s own voice was often obscured (perhaps deliberately?) in the heavy sonic maelstrom, and the stage video that was out of sync with the performance certainly didn’t help. A tour of this ambition and expense should be better than this.

But left to sort out those issues or just enjoy the hit parade, the Little Caesars crowd chose the latter. They were just happy to be, yes, back with Jackson and his tremendous work, which has certainly aged well over the past five decades.