Padres Daily: Bogaerts poor run uncharacteristically typical this season; Cosgrove on the attack in the big leagues

Hello from Washington,

Strange things keep happening.

Things no one would expect. Things that have almost never happened before.

Last night Xander Bogaerts struck out four times, something he hadn’t done since July 3, 2019, as a member of the Red Sox and before that he had only done so on August 21, 2012, while he was playing for the Double-A Portland Sea. Dogs.

I’m not helping the cause to improve right now, Bogaerts said. It is very frustrating. It’s really annoying. I am extremely frustrated.

Bogaerts hit his first home run in 71 at bats and went 2 for 5 here Tuesday. But he’s batting .178/.277/.260 in 83 plate appearances in May.

To be honest, on the days I’ve had good results, I probably haven’t felt good yet, he said last night. But I mean, I study, I hit after the game, before the game, etc. I just gotta keep grinding, keep searching, keep digging.

Bogaerts has previously said he hasn’t felt entirely well all year, even during the 30 game streak he set up at the start of the season (and the start of his time with the padres). But he had been able to find enough holes, beat enough dribblers, even hit six home runs and four doubles in his first 121 at-bats.

Now the way he talks is like he’s possessed when he’s flat.

I had this problem last year too, he says. I don’t know how long it was. I don’t know if it was that long, but I had the same problem last year. Sometimes your body is doing something different than your mind. Your mind wants to do this, but then your body does something else. It’s very weird. And that’s really the most frustrating thing.

Bogaerts’ only really bad stretch in 2022 was a 16-game streak from mid-June to the first week of July in which he hit .158/.300/.228 with 16 strikeouts in 70 plate appearances.

I had a lot of struggles, he said. And it’s kind of similar to last year. Until tonight, even tonight, I saw the ball well. It’s just that my swing isn’t there. That is not here.

We’re talking about Bogaerts here, because he’s struck four times and because his current rut is the worst among the highly paid, highly accomplished players the Padres need to be better if they’re going to get anything out of their season.

But in last night’s 5-3 loss to the Nationals, Boagerts was joined in a more stunning display of futility by Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and Jake Cronenworth. The top four hitters in the lineup were 0 for 14. Soto walked twice and scored on Rougned Odors’ home run.

It’s become an all-too-familiar sight in the box score.

The top four in the order was a combined 6-for-17 with two home runs and four RBIs on Tuesday. But even with that, those points have combined to a horrible 0.173/0.232/0.267 over the past five games and a disappointing 0.249/0.339/0.433 this season.

(Manny Machado hasn’t played in seven games. He was hitting .231 with a .654 OPS when he went on the disabled list.)

Here’s where the Padres’ top four spots rank among MLB teams this season:

(Baseball-Reference; MLB.com)

You can read how last night’s loss went down and the remarkable numbers regarding the Padres’ inability to return this season in my game history (here).

After No. 8 hitter Ha-Seong Kim homered to make it 5-3 no-out in the fifth inning, the top four hitters all had two more trips to the plate. None reached base.

That big hit was still in search, Bogaerts said. We had big ones. But having them somewhat consistent would be better. And for me, putting the ball in play would be better.

Do it

Tom Cosgrove is doing exactly what he promised to do.

I figured that was exactly how I was going to do it, he said. It was like, when I get to the big leagues, I’m going to go after people. I’m not going to try snacking or anything. Because I’ve watched a lot of people, people I’m friends with and I know what they’re capable of. I see them entering the big leagues, and I tell myself that it doesn’t seem to be there. It’s not the same thing. And I was like, I just want to make sure I’m the same.

Last night Cosgrove pitched 1 scoreless inning after coming in with two out and a runner on third base in the seventh inning. He is yet to allow a run in nine innings in his first nine major league appearances

The 26-year-old southpaw allowed four hits, blocked the three runners he inherited and struck out eight.

He walked a batter and went three-ball against just three of the 32 batters he faced. Two of them came last night, and he pulled both of them. He averages 3.88 pitches per batter, which ranks him fifth on the team (second among relievers).

Rougned’s Belief

The words Rougned Odor says aren’t all that different from the words other Padres players say. He just says them with more conviction at this point.

It takes a game to get back to that, the Season 10 MLB veteran said last night. That’s why we have to keep going, keep doing it. It’s frustrating). I’m not going to lie. But it’s nothing we can go back and change. Were all ready to be here. We all do our job in the offseason to be ready for this season. And at the moment, we don’t. We just have to keep going and keep believing in ourselves.

Perhaps Odors’ impassioned claims stem from the fact that he hasn’t been asked about the teams’ attacking struggles as much as some of the regulars. Maybe it has to do with his extraordinary confidence. Maybe it’s those two things plus the fact that he’s one of the few Padres to take regular beatings this month.

Odor was 2-for-4 with a homer last night and is batting .313 with a .951 OPS in his last 12 games (36 plate appearances).

Small bites

Ryan Weathers picked his third runner of the season and 12th of his career. Jeimer Candelario’s pick-off came in Weathers’ 128th career inning, making him the fifth-fastest pitcher in the Divisional era (since 1969) to make 12 pick-offs.

Tatis went a third straight game without a hit for the first time this season and the sixth time in his career. He never went more than four games without a hit.

Trent Grisham, who had gone a season high with three games without strikeouts, struck out three last night. It was his sixth game this season with at least three strikeouts, twice as many as any other Padres player.

Kim extended his hitting streak to six games.

The Padres made a season-high three errors last night. Their 15 errors are still the fewest in the majors this season.

Alright, that’s it for me.

Game earlier today (1:05 ​​p.m. PT) then a train ride to New York.

Speak to you tomorrow.