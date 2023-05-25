Priyanka Chopra quit Bollywood set after dehumanizing moment

Priyanka Chopra recalled a dehumanizing ordeal on a Bollywood set (Picture: Getty)

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about the dehumanizing moments she had on a Bollywood film set when her career was just beginning.

The 40-year-old first rose to prominence as the winner of Miss World in 2000, and turned into a household name thanks to roles in Andaaz, Aitraaz, Don 2 and The Sky Is Pink.

In a new interview, the mother-of-one opened up about how difficult it was to get into the industry and the uncomfortable situation she found herself in on set.

Discussing her early life in Bollywood, she explained that she was hired to play a lurking character in an unnamed film and found herself working with a director she had never met before. .

I’m undercover seducing the guy obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover. But I seduce the guy and you have to remove a garment [at a time]she said the Zoe report.

I wanted to overlap. The filmmaker was like, No, I need to see his underwear. Otherwise, why is anyone coming to see this film?

The actress has carved out a hugely successful career for herself (Picture: Getty)

He didn’t tell me, she recalls. He told the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanizing moment. It was a feeling of, I’m nothing but how I can be used, my art isn’t important, what I contribute isn’t important.

Priyanka worked on the project for two days before leaving, but reimbursed the production costs out of her own pocket.

Without mentioning the name of the director, she added: I just couldn’t watch it every day.

Despite the ordeal, her star continued to rise and she landed a string of roles and won a number of awards.



Priyanka recently opened up about her surgery hell (Picture: WireImage)

However, things took a turn when she booked herself for nose surgery that changed everything.

During a recent appearance on the Howard Stern show, Priyanka revealed that she went to see a doctor as she was having trouble breathing and was told she needed nose surgery after finding out a polyp in his nasal cavity.

The procedure didn’t go as planned because the doctor accidentally shaved the bridge of her nose, causing her to collapse, which drastically altered her face.

Priyanka was immediately cut from three movies about it, which sent her into a deep depression.

More: Trend



It was a dark phase, she said. This thing happened and my face is completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression.

It was her father who convinced her to go back under the knife to correct the problem and he remained by her side throughout the procedure.

He held my hand and helped me regain my confidence, she said, adding that she immediately got back to work afterwards.

Priyanka’s career skyrocketed upon her return and she quickly took her talents to the States with roles in Quantico, Baywatch and most recently Love Again.

You have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. .

MORE: Gary Lineker: I Was Still Very Relaxed During Match Of The Day Suspension Drama



MORE: Melissa McCarthy won’t watch Gilmore Girls because of paranoia







