Entertainment
Margot Robbie Names an Actor Who Almost Had a Role in ‘Barbie’
Margot Robbie, Barbie star told Vogue that Gal Gadot exudes Barbie energy and nearly landed a role in the upcoming doll-centric comedy directed by Greta Gerwig.
Robbie, who is also the film’s producer, explained in a cover story on Wednesday that she and Gerwig were looking for a certain ineffable combination of beauty and exuberance, and the Wonder Woman star fit the description.
Gal Gadot is the energy of Barbie, said Robbie.
Because Gal Gadot is so incredibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being so beautiful, because she’s so sincerely sincere and so kind with enthusiasm that it’s almost silly. It’s like just before being a jerk.
Gadot, however, was unavailable for a role in the film, according to Vogue.
The two actors may not have been able to reunite for the film about Mattel’s iconic toy. However, Robbie hasn’t been quiet about her love for Gadot, who played the title role in Wonder Woman.
In a 2017 interview with PeopleRobbie revealed that she immediately wrote to Gadot and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins to express how proud she was to represent another woman in the DC Extended Universe: Harley Quinn.
I sat there watching this movie, and not only was I engrossed in the movie because it’s a brilliant movie, I thought, I’m a woman in the DC universe and they made me so proud to be there. So yeah, every time I see Gal, I want to give her a big hug.
Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21. Robbie will be joined by a massive cast including Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae and Michael Cera.
