Margot Robbie Names an Actor Who Almost Had a Role in ‘Barbie’



Margot Robbie, Barbie star told Vogue that Gal Gadot exudes Barbie energy and nearly landed a role in the upcoming doll-centric comedy directed by Greta Gerwig. Robbie, who is also the film’s producer, explained in a cover story on Wednesday that she and Gerwig were looking for a certain ineffable combination of beauty and exuberance, and the Wonder Woman star fit the description. Gal Gadot is the energy of Barbie, said Robbie. Because Gal Gadot is so incredibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being so beautiful, because she’s so sincerely sincere and so kind with enthusiasm that it’s almost silly. It’s like just before being a jerk. Gadot, however, was unavailable for a role in the film, according to Vogue. “,”type”:”video”,”meta”:{“author”:”Warner Bros. Pictures”,”author_url”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjmJDM5pRKbUlVIzDYYWb6g”,”cache_age”: 86400,”description”:”WELCOME TO BARBIE LAND, brought your skates? #BarbieTheMovie only in theaters July 21.



To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a complete existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.



From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird) comes Barbie, along with Oscar nominees Margot Robbie (Bombshell, I, Tonya) and Ryan Gosling (La La Land , Half Nelson) as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera (End of Watch, the How to Train Your Dragon movies), Kate McKinnon (Bombshell, Yesterday), Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs the World, Juno ), Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War, 65), Issa Rae (The Photograph, Insecure), Rhea Perlman (I’ll See You In My Dreams, Matilda) and Will Ferrell (the Anchorman movies, Talladega Nights). The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne (Little Women), Emma Mackey (Emily, Sex Education), Hari Nef (Assassination Nation, Transparent), Alexandra Shipp (The X-Men Movies), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami, Peaky Blinders), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), Jamie Demetriou (Cruella), Connor Swindells (Sex Education, Emma.) , Sharon Rooney (Dumbo, Jerk), Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls), Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy), Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren (The Queen) .



Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Oscar-nominated Noah Baumbach and Gerwig (Marriage Story, The Squid and the Whale), based on Mattel’s Barbie. Film producers include Oscar nominees David Heyman (Marriage Story, Gravity), Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, with Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams serving as executive producers. n

Gerwigs creative team behind the camera included Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto (The Irishman, Silence, Brokeback Mountain), six-time Oscar-nominated production designer Sarah Greenwood (Beauty and the Beast, Anna Karenina), editor Nick Houy (Little Women, Lady Bird), Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran (Little Women, Anna Karenina), visual effects supervisor Glen Pratt (Paddington 2, Beauty and the Beast), supervisor musical George Drakoulias (White Noise, Marriage Story) and Oscar-winning director-composer Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water, The Grand Budapest Hotel).



Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Heyday Films production, a LuckyChap Entertainment production, a Mattel production, Barbie. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. ”],”adCount”:0},”isCollectionEmbed”:false}”> The two actors may not have been able to reunite for the film about Mattel’s iconic toy. However, Robbie hasn’t been quiet about her love for Gadot, who played the title role in Wonder Woman. In a 2017 interview with PeopleRobbie revealed that she immediately wrote to Gadot and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins to express how proud she was to represent another woman in the DC Extended Universe: Harley Quinn. I sat there watching this movie, and not only was I engrossed in the movie because it’s a brilliant movie, I thought, I’m a woman in the DC universe and they made me so proud to be there. So yeah, every time I see Gal, I want to give her a big hug. Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21. Robbie will be joined by a massive cast including Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae and Michael Cera.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/barbie-margot-robbie-gal-godet-casting_n_646f1d68e4b0b4444c774ff5

