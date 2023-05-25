Find a rare Armenian delicacy at this North Hollywood ghost kitchen





Anahit Jibinlian and her daughters, Luiza and Alice, recently debuted House Khurjin from a ghost kitchen in North Hollywood to bring a lesser-known Armenian delicacy called khurjin to Angelenos. The lavash-wrapped parcels are filled with stewed meat (pork, chicken, or beef) and vegetables (peppers, onions, and tomatoes) along with fresh herbs (dill, cilantro, and parsley) and a vinegar sauce with just a hint heat. The dish is named after the traditional saddle bag it resembles. Word of mouth within the local Armenian community keeps House Khurjin busy, but the family business believes its signature dish will also appeal to those outside of the community, Anahit told Eater. Single-serving and family-size khurjin are available to order for delivery via Instagram direct message or by phone at (818) 207-9982. Ice Cream Events Around Town Santa Barbara-based McConnells Fine Ice Creams has launched a new flavor for the summer: Crispy Coconut Matcha. Find ceremonial-grade matcha, coconut ribbons, and chocolate-covered rice chips in every scoop. Look for banana split and root beer float flavors in scoop shops soon. Thrifty also just released a new summer-inspired flavor: Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet. Swing by the local Rite Aid stores for a taste. Additionally, the price of two one-scoop Thrifty ice cream cones is $3 by June 3. Lately, CVT Soft Serve sells its wares in the Gelsons LA-area freezer aisle. Single-serve sachets are priced at $4.99 each and come in either chocolate or vanilla. OC under the radar eats Eater LA contributors Sean Vukan and Anne Marie Panoringan write an article for LAist on nine neglected restaurants in Orange County. Higo Chicken in La Habra, Borsh Deli in Los Alamitos and Sandwich House in Cypress make the cut. Taste Asada downtown Caldo Verde, the Portuguese restaurant of chef Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne, is teaming up with entrepreneur, cultural ambassador and author Bricia Lopez on Wednesday, May 31 for a special dinner inspired by Lopez’s recent book release. Asada: the art of Mexican grilling. The $85 four-course menu will be available from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are available at open table.

