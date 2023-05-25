Ajay Devgn to Deepika Padukone





The Mercedes-Maybach GLS has gained immense popularity among celebrities across the country, making it their top choice. Upon its initial release, the Maybach GLS experienced a long run-out period. It became one of the best-selling Mercedes-Benz cars in India. Below is a list of Bollywood celebrities who currently own a Mercedes-Maybach GLS luxury SUV. Deepika Padukone This is not Deepika’s first Maybach. She also owns a Maybach S-Class, which she has used a lot. The last Maybach in his garage, the GLS 600 is also the second GLS in his house. Her husband Ranveer Singh has owned one for a long time now. Deepika reportedly received the GLS 600 as a gift from Ranveer Singh. After the new car arrives in his garage, it is not often seen with the other cars in his garage. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 Ranveer Singh On his 36th birthday in 2021, Ranveer Singh treated himself to a new addition to his impressive car collection. Although he already owns some exotic vehicles such as an Arancio Borealis (orange) Lamborghini Urus and a blue-wrapped Aston Martin Rapide, he decided to indulge in something even more luxurious and exclusive. The highlight of his birthday present was a stunning Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 Cavansite Blue, which quickly became his new favorite among his prized possessions. critical i say Kriti Sanon has joined the league of luxury SUV owners with her own Cavansite Blue GLS, which coincidentally matches Ranveer Singh’s GLS 600. Prior to acquiring the GLS, Kriti was often seen being driven around in her white Audi Q7. At the start of her stardom, she also owned a BMW 3 Series. Today, Kriti relies on her GLS to attend various events and film shoots, making it her favorite means of transport. Arjun Kapoor Following the purchase of the GLS600 by Ranveer Singh, his close friend Arjun Kapoor also received the keys to his own Maybach GLS600. Sporting a distinct shade of blue, Arjun’s GLS600 stands out on the roads with its prominent presence. Arjun Kapoor has a deep affection for SUVs and has a collection that includes vehicles such as the Maserati Levante and a Land Rover Defender. Ayushmann Khurrana Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor who has seen stardom rise at a very rapid pace in recent years. To match his stardom, Khurrana treated himself to a black-colored Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 in July 2021. While Khurrana is seen mostly in his new GLS 600 now, the actor also owns a few luxury sedans like the Mercedes Benz A-Class S, Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series. Ajay Devgn The esteemed actor recently joined the Mercedes-Maybach GLS family in India. Adding to its impressive collection, the Devgn family welcomed a new addition in the form of a black Mercedes-Maybach GLS600. This luxury SUV has become immensely popular even before its price was announced in India in 2021. With an ex-showroom price of Rs 3 crore, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 has caught the eye, and it looks like the model of Devgn be in the elegant shade Cavansite Blue. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

