Fast X’s Missing F9 Character Explained By Actor Han
x fast actor Sung Kang explains why a key character in F9 did not appear in the last episode of the fast furious franchise. F9 not only saw Kang’s Han Lue return to the franchise after he was presumed dead in Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, but introduced the audience to Elle (Anna Sawai), who went into hiding with Han after losing her parents. At the end of the film, she joins the team of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel), but her fate in x fast remains unknown.
In an interview with InitiatedKang explains why Elle is not in x fast. Explaining that they shot a scene that revealed where she was didn’t make the final cut of the film, Kang thinks the audience didn’t see the end of her and there will be some kind of reunion. between Han, Elle and, especially for the character, Gisèle Yashar (Gal Gadot). Check out what he had to say about it below:
Yes. In fact, there was a scene shot that pointed to where she was, but it didn’t make the cut. Vin had a great idea because he loves talking about mythology and intricate details about characters and their origins, backgrounds, and other characters that have connected fabrics. Because the whole theme of “Fast” has always been family, every character has to be rooted in that.
Every step they take in their story should be rooted in this theme, purpose and importance of family. A dialogue was going on with Vin and the producers and Louis was saying, “What is Han’s motivation? Why does he do this stuff? What motivates him? What does he feel guilty about? What wakes him up in the morning? What keeps it on the straight line? And it’s her. She, in our story now, is in school and we wanted to fit her in, but there’s so much real estate.
Hopefully in the next there’s more opportunity, there’s more room to explore that because that’s what grounds the characters and makes them relatable. Driving fast and saving the world and flowing hair is all good. You need this. But then you want those moments with Gisele and Elle — a Father Sung moment, a romantic moment. There is room for that.
How She Could Appear In Future Movies
Elle’s name appears on Dante Reyes’ (Jason Momoa) hit list. Knowing that Dante goes after everyone who helped Dom in some way, audiences should expect Elle to return in future films. Fast and Furious 11 will likely focus on the return of Gisele from Gadot and Luke Hobbs from Dwayne Johnson. However, he could also answer pressing questions about the fate of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), who briefly appeared in x fastand Elle, who joined Dom’s team in F9 and was presented to Tokyo Drift trio, Sean Boswell (Lucas Black), Earl (Jason Tobin) and Twinkie (Bow Wow), whose fate is also unknown.
With Gisele’s return, expect an on-screen reunion between her and Han, which could also mean that Elle will return to some degree after learning that Han is in danger. Han’s fate is currently unknown, as he was on the plane that was destroyed by Aimes (Alan Ritchson) with Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Tej Parker (Ludacris), and Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) also on board. This alone could bring Mr. Nobody out of hiding and contact Elle about Han’s current situation.
There are many plot threads that x fast deliberately left unanswered, but there are also plenty of characters who have appeared in previous episodes whose fates are now in jeopardy, with Dante lashing out at each one of them. The next film could focus on these characters, including Elle, before they unite with Dom’s team and battle Dante. Time will tell what impact Elle’s return will have on the franchise when the sequel x fast theatrical releases in 2025.
