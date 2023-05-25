Asian Americans in Hollywood hope recent Oscars will spark change

Brianna Somera wasn’t always sure she was cut out to be a director. The 21-year-old grew up dancing and singing and wanted to make music videos, but she hasn’t seen many people like her on screen either. It wasn’t until the 2018 release of “Crazy Rich Asians,” the first Hollywood feature with an all-Asian cast in 25 years, that something clicked. Somera, who is Filipino, remembers watching it with friends and thinking, “Wow, these are faces I’ve always wanted to see and stories I know,” she said. at CNBC Make It. A year later, she enrolled as a film production major at Chapman University. A lot has changed in Hollywood, and for Asian American creatives, since Somera started school. “Crazy Rich Asians” became a box office hit; Marvel introduced its first Asian American superhero in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” in 2021; Pixar’s “Turning Red” was the second most aired movie in 2022; and in 2023, just as Somera graduated from acting, the A24 sleeper hit “Everything Everywhere All At Once” swept the awards shows and won seven Oscars. With Daniel Kwan winning the Oscar for co-directing ‘Everything Everywhere’, three of the last four Best Direction Oscar winners, and two other nominees, have been Asian filmmakers, signaling a big win. for diversity within some of the highest honors in Hollywood. Yet, according to pundits and filmmakers, there is still a long way to go before the major achievements of Asian American and Pacific Islander filmmakers become the norm rather than the exception.

Asian Americans are underrepresented in Hollywood

Asian Americans make up about 7% of the U.S. population but are underrepresented at all levels in front of and behind the camera, according to the latest report from UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report. On the acting side, they made up just 2.3% of lead roles and 6.5% of roles for films released in theaters in 2022. Behind the cameras, Asian Americans made up 5.6% of directors and 4.5% of screenwriters for films released in theaters last year. Progress has been made in the past decade since UCLA launched the report, says Michael Tran, the report’s co-author, but it’s “constantly up and down.” After several years of improvement, overall racial, ethnic and gender diversity among film actors, directors and writers has returned to 2019 levels.

This is largely due to the way researchers analyzed data during the pandemic, when a minimal theatrical release market was combined with streaming numbers. In doing so, “we found these big jumps in our numbers, and it excited us to think that ‘the Hollywood film industry really gets the message,'” Tran said. For example, while only 25% of directors released in theaters in 2019 were women or people of color, they made up 43% of directors in both theatrical and streaming releases in 2021. But with the theater rebound, researchers are back to separating theater and streaming numbers, and “what we’ve found is that all of the progress is in the streaming space, and that’s a step back when you look at the theatrical releases in 2022”. In 2022, 73% of major theatrical releases were directed by white men, and 60% of white male directors had budgets of $30 million or more. Women and people of color have more opportunities to lead in the streaming space and are more likely to have diverse casts, but that also means they’re limited to projects with lower budgets, a smaller cast and less impact on filmmaking. the industry as a whole.

‘Diversity sells’, but Hollywood isn’t acting in its own interest

Years of UCLA studies and other analyzes show that diversity sells“The most successful television and movies best match America’s diversity, and that’s something we’ve seen every year for the past 10 years,” Tran said. This data point was part of the reason why William Yu, a Korean American filmmaker based in Los Angeles, launched the #WithJohnCho social media campaign in 2016, which drew attention to movies who cast white actors to play Asian characters, and the general lack of Asian representation in blockbuster films. Seven years later, says Yu, “it’s infuriating that we’re still trying to focus on the same data point.”

William Yu is a Los Angeles-based filmmaker and creator of the #StarringJohnCho social media campaign. Emmanuel Hahn

“While this is a moral issue for members of the Asian American community,” he says, “it is also a financial decision. There is money to be made. that by sticking to what they think works, when the data shows otherwise.” A big problem is Hollywood’s refusal to greenlight projects by AAPI creatives and filmmakers of color, Yu says. to be a commercial success and prove to decision makers why they should invest in diverse stories. He hopes the success of “Everything Everywhere” will lead Hollywood to take more risks with AAPI stories and color creations. Projects like the Oscar winner “only happen when the gatekeepers of the industry allow people to experiment and try and fail and go for really ambitious visions,” he says. This can only happen if Hollywood doesn’t prioritize representation in a down economy, when companies often scale back their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. “We’re concerned that diversity is being treated as a luxury that can be taken away,” Tran says. “If the industry is a money-making institution, it should follow the money. But it’s not,” he adds. “We can’t predict what will happen next when people don’t act in their economic or moral best interests.” From 2020the last time UCLA analyzed studio data, the heads of the 11 major and medium-major studios, such as presidents and CEOs, were 91% white and 82% male. Things only improve slightly further down the chain of command: the leadership teams were 93% white and 80% male. And while executives responsible for casting, marketing, legal, and other core studio functions (“heads of unit”) were somewhat more gender-diverse (59% male), they too were overwhelmingly white. (86%).

“Sustainable change will likely only come when we diversify not just the actors and creatives behind the scenes, but also the executive suites and the people who make the high-level decisions,” Tran said. Yu adds that the disconnect between consumer interest in diverse storytelling and Hollywood’s investment in white male filmmakers “makes industry decision makers more out of touch with what’s going on.”

“I have to make the films I want to see”