Bollywood roundup: Raveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Amyra Dastur and many more…

– Advertisement –

Meet the Randhawas & Chatterjees of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’

Mumbai– After unveiling the first look poster for Raveer Singh as Rocky and Alia Bhatt as Rani, the creators of “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani” released the first look posters featuring the Randhawa and Chatterjee families .

In the film, Ranveer Singh (Rocky) is from the Randhawa clan, a loud Punjabi family that also includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, and more.

Alia Bhatt as Rani hails from the Chatterjee clan, which is smart and low-key, and includes Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhary, Churni Ganguly, and Anant Mahadevan.

Sharing the posters on social media, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions tweeted: “Do alag parivaar, ek bada dhamaka! Meet the Randhawas and the Chatterjees. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar on the occasion of his 25th anniversary. In theaters July 28, 2023.

The film also features Sara Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Rohit Singh, Kaustubh Mani Mishra, and Kartik Aaryan in cameo appearances.

Directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, the film, which is slated for release on July 28, has Prituam directing music and Manush Nandun directing photography.

When Amyra broke her character during the filming of ‘Kya Loge Tum’ because of Akshay!

Mumbai– Actress Amyra Dastur, who recently featured in the music video for single ‘Kya Loge Tum’ alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, has shared that she unknowingly shattered her character as she was upset by the Akshay’s performance during the filming of the song.

In the song, Amyra plays the character of a woman who is caught cheating on Akshay’s singer character.

Recalling the incident, Amyra told IANS: “I remember when there was a part where everyone got up and started clapping and I was so enamored with the performance of sir that even I started standing up and clapping and our director said, ‘No no Amyra, you have to be sad, you have to cry, you’re not clapping, he’s talking about leaving you’. Everyone started laughing. All in all it was a wonderful shoot and even though I cried throughout the song, I still had a lot of fun shooting it and yeah, I’m really looking forward to part 2.”

She further mentioned, “Usually when it comes to songs, you see the heroine flirting the hero or trying to lure the hero or romance the hero, but here it’s actually the hero who puts it on. all the hard work and effort and it calls The Heroine. That’s what I really liked.”

The actress also said she loves heartbreaking songs. She told IANS: “The fact that BPraak sang it and Jaani composed it for me is a great combination because I honestly think he is one of the best singers in India today. today. Then i found out that Akshay sir was going to be in the song and for me its just a wonderful opportunity to work with such talented and amazing people and every man in this song from BPraak sir to Akshay sir to Jaani sir (lyricist) to even Monsieur Arvind – our director, they are all leaders in their own fields, so for me the opportunity to work with people of this caliber was too good to pass up.

“I’ve said it before, for me, the fact that it was a beautiful song ‘Dard Naak’ and where the girl actually plays the bad guy, gave me the opportunity to also break that sweet innocent image that you know i have and people know me for we shot the song in two days the song was shot entirely in mumbai i just remember i had so much fun shooting the song and i was so amazed to see Akshay sir performing too because it’s not easy to perform in a room with so many people, to get the lip sync right, to do the dance step right So I think this time what what I found really amusing was the fact that the heroine actually had less work to do than the hero,” she added.

“Kya Loge Tum” is streaming on YouTube and all major audio streaming platforms.

Shahid Kapoor to helm action thriller directed by Malayalam director Rosshan Andrews

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who has received a lot of positive responses for his streaming series ‘Farzi’, is set to headline an action thriller directed by Malayalam director Rosshan Andrews, known for blockbusters like ‘Salute and “Kayamkulam Kochunni”.

The plot follows a brilliant but rebellious police officer investigating a high profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deception and betrayal, leading him down an exciting and dangerous path.

Speaking about the film, Shahid said, “It’s rare to find a subject that has action, thrill, drama and suspense in one script and I’m really looking forward to it. Rosshan Andrews is a seasoned filmmaker with a spectacular Malayalam filmography. We have spent several months together now and it will be a pleasure to work with such a fantastic cinematic spirit. I look forward to bringing this exhilarating, entertaining and thrilling story to the masses.

The as yet untitled film will be produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. Director Rosshan Andrews said, “I am thrilled to make my Bollywood debut with this gripping story and to work with such an incredible team of professionals. As a director, my goal is to create an immersive cinematic experience that leaves audiences amazed. I believe that this project has all the necessary elements to achieve this goal.

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur is convinced he has all the elements that make an incredible film.

He said, “With two incredibly gifted artists like Shahid and Rosshan coming together to bring a truly unique storyline to life, I’m confident we’ll deliver a film that will leave audiences mesmerized. Together with our partners Zee Studios, we look forward to presenting a spellbinding cinematic experience.

The film is expected to hit theaters in the second half of 2023 and will be released in 2024.

When Naseeruddin Shah was Rasika Dugal’s teacher at FTII, Pune

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal, known for her work in ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Delhi Crime’, has shared that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is her guru. Rasika is a former FTII and was taught by Naseeruddin Shah at the institute.

The short film ‘The Miniaturist of Junagadh’ which sees Rasika and Naseeruddin Shah share the screen, recently clocked a year from its release and on the occasion, Rasika made the reveal.

Expressing his gratitude, Dugal said, “I am thrilled with the warmth this beautiful short has received throughout the year. It was a privilege to work alongside Naseer Saab, who was my teacher at FTII and who was an inspiration for all these years. This movie holds a special place in my heart and I’m glad it reached a wider audience.

Directed by Kaushal Oza, who was Dugal’s cadet at FTII, “The Miniaturist of Junagadh” is set against the backdrop of 1947 and revolves around a secret surrounding a captivating collection of miniatures that a family is determined to preserve.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rasika has the third season of ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Delhi Crime’, supernatural thriller ‘Adhura’, sports drama series ‘Spike’, dark comedy thriller ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ , ‘Fairy Folk’ and ‘Little Thomas’ in preparation.

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ gets a 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Mumbai– Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap returned to the Cannes Film Festival with his film ‘Kennedy’ and once again recorded a resounding response like all his previous films such as ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Bombay Talkies’ and the two-part film gangster drama “Gangs of Wasseypur” which made it to the festival.

‘Kennedy’, which is a crime noir film, received a 7-minute standing ovation at the Grand Lumiere Theater where it screened in the midnight section at 12:15 a.m. Thursday (France local time).

“Kennedy” follows the story of an insomniac cop who dwells in different circumstances while seeking redemption. Kashyap was joined at the festival by his friend and frequent collaborator Vikramaditya Motwane and his actors Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone as well as Shariq Patel, Ranjan Singh, Kabir Ahuja, Bhumika Tewari, Neeraj Joshi, Ashima Awasthi joined the filmmaker at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival Festival.

Speaking about the film screening at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Anurag Kashyap said, “It’s always special to show your film to the world in Cannes and it’s an unforgettable moment to play at the Grand Théâtre Lumière. Kennedy is a very special film for me and extremely personal too. We put our heart and soul into making this movie. The 7 minute long ovation from the audience filled me with gratitude. I am very grateful and excited at the same time.

Speaking about her Cannes debut, Sunny Leone said, “I’m thrilled to be making my Cannes debut with ‘Kennedy’ being screened here. It’s just a dream that few actors can live, and I’m very proud to be part of such a prestigious event. I can’t wait to see how global audiences react.

The music for the film is composed by Ashish Narula with Aamir Aziz and Boyblanck.

Rahul Bhatt said, “’Kennedy’ is our labor of love. The film is fascinating, it keeps you in suspense. And as I and my team step onto the coveted Cannes red carpet and show our film to the world, I am full of gratitude for everyone, especially Anurag, who made this possible.

From adult performer to ‘Kennedy’ star: Sunny Leone says it all started with ‘Bigg Boss’

Rods– In a candid interview with ‘Deadline’ at Cannes, Sunny Leone explained how a call from ‘Bigg Boss’ allowed her to go from being an adult movie star of around 12 years old (2001-13) to a movie star mainstream with 30 projects behind her, walking the red carpet at the world’s most prestigious film festival.

At Cannes for the world premiere of Anurag Kashyap’s noir cop film “Kennedy” in the Midnight section, Leone told “Deadline” how the executives of “Bigg Boss” pursued her relentlessly. They even sent the Indian Canadian actress a powerpoint presentation to convince her to come on board.

She remembers telling her then-boyfriend-turned-husband, who urged her to get involved: “’You’re crazy – I’m not going to India, they’re going to hate me.’ I have already been through so much hate in this community.

Sitting in Cannes, the actress recalled the obstacles she had to overcome to be on the show ‘Bigg Boss 5, 2011-12, with Sanjay Dutta and Salman Khan). “There were death threats and bomb threats,” said Leone, who was Penthouse’s pet of the month in 2003.

By being able to transcend his previous image, Leone told ‘Deadline’ that ‘Big Boss’ allowed him to build a humanity with viewers.

“I think people tied me in – I was human, and I wasn’t jumping on tables and doing all kinds of crazy stuff,” Leone said. “They connected with me as a person, cooking, cleaning… that’s what they connected to. People connected with this girl on ‘Big Boss’ and disconnected from Sunny Leone from the adult entertainment industry.

“Kennedy,” Anurag Kashyap’s fifth film at Cannes, stars Rahul Bhat (already seen in Kashyap’s “Ugly” and “Dobaaraa”) as an insomniac ex-cop, who lives in different circumstances in the search for redemption. The ex-cop, long presumed dead, is secretly operating for the corrupt system. Leone plays a laughing femme fatale in her life, notes ‘Deadline’. (IANS)