Harry and Meghan toy with Hollywood’s bad lawyer at the worst time

It may be the most notorious car chase since OJ Simpson gently pedaled a Ford Bronco down the Los Angeles freeway nearly 30 years ago. Earlier this month, following a dinner in New York honoring Meghan Markle for her advocacy work, the Duchess of Sussex and her ginger Prince Harry said they were involved in a lawsuit almost catastrophic drive by paparazzi determined to extract money. But almost immediately, the narrative was challenged. Even New York Mayor Eric Adams, who described the incident to reporters as reckless and irresponsible, professed a doubt: I would find it hard to believe that there was a two-hour high-speed chase, but we will know the exact duration.

Yeah. Two days later, perhaps charred by the backfire, the couple, vis-a-vis their attorneys, ordered the California Celebrity Photo Agency Backgrid to flip its images of the alleged lawsuit. It was a presumptuous request, delivered with a kind of pomp more familiar to Buckingham footmen than Hollywood daddies. (We hereby demand…, it supposedly started.) Even in Hollywood, ground zero for do you know who i am? twisting his arms he ranked up there with Beyonc’s publicist who asked Buzzfeed remove unflattering photos from the site stars during the 2013 Super Bowl. Pfffft. As if.

Backgrid’s attorneys seized on the ridiculous claim. Only it was not regular Dear Sir: Please be advised to kiss you. Backgrid fired back with a singularly sneering response, dripping with icy satisfaction. Cue it hamilton soundtrack because Backgrid doesn’t throw its shot at this one:

In America, as I’m sure you know, property belongs to its owner: third parties cannot simply demand that it be given to them, as perhaps kings can… Perhaps should you sit down with your client and tell him that his English royal prerogative rules to require citizens to hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country a long time ago. We stand by our founding fathers.

In Hollywood, lawyers usually leave the theater to their clients, but the retort was so bombastic Al Pacino with a flamethrower histrionic levelshe naturally became his own storey. Deadline politely called him a brutal rejection, while the British press practically sucked the sauce off its fingers. US Photo Agency refuses to hand over photos of Harry and Meghan because America defeated King George III in a war 250 years ago, said the sun.

The Backgrid lawyer who actually wrote the sick burn remained anonymous. So far.

It was a maddening request, says Joanna Jo Ardalan, 40, a partner at One LLP, a boutique Beverly Hills-based intellectual property and copyright firm, which has represented Backgrid for more than five years. So infuriating, says Ardalan, who is also an adjunct professor at Loyola Law School, that she spent a good two hours drafting an answer that she hoped would put them in their shoes. Mission accomplished.

Do they really think they can do this to companies that are just trying to do their job? She lost her mind.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the ceremony, benefiting the Ms. Foundation for Women and Feminist Movements, in New York, United States, May 16, 2023.

To be clear, Backgrid has not heard from Team Sussex since the response. And the photos of this night? Ardalan says they don’t show anything remotely representing a near-disaster or a two-hour chase through the crowded streets of Manhattan.

But whether they realized it or not, the Sussexes did more than flex their self-perceived muscle against the press, their eternal enemy, when they sent the missive. They have also become an inadvertent billboard for a much bigger issue that is causing serious concern in the creative orbits of Hollywood and beyond: the rights of photographers and other creators to the ownership of their work.

Two days after Backgrid flipped the proverbial bird of Team Sussex lawyers, the Supreme Court ruled that in fact, Andy Warhol appropriated a photo of Prince by famed photographer Lynn Goldsmith to create one of her signature serigraphs. She sued when the Warhols estate later licensed an image of her to Cond Nast for use in one of its magazines. Siding with Goldsmith, the judges ruled that Warhol’s artistic interpretation of the photo did not outweigh Goldsmith’s copyright, a decision that sent a palpable shiver down the spines of the creative communities. of the whole world. It strikes at the heart of how today’s artists were raised to create and understand art, the Brooklyn Museum wrote in an amicus brief filed with the Supreme Court.

But for Ardalan, which also represents Backgrid in costume against Twitter for failing to monitor copyright pphotos on its platform, it was something of a validation, a victory for much maligned celebrity photographers. We want to encourage creators, like photographers. If people like Andy Warhol are free to create derivative works for competing uses, it undermines the incentive for photographers to create in the first place, she explained.

For Harry and Meghan, the case underscores the blatant absurdity not only of their request, but also of their attempts to rewrite the well-established quid pro quo between the paparazzi and the stars: we give you the attention you want, and you let pay our rent with the fruits of this labor. It also raised uncomfortable questions about the hypocrisy of their stance if Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan are to be believed, who say Markle alerts pphotographers when she wants to be photographed. A case of biting the hand that feeds you?

I don’t know anything about it, said Ardalan.

