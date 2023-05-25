EDITORIAL: Levitt AMP Utica Music Series Delivers World-Class Entertainment, Atmosphere





It is with great anticipation that the organizers of the Levitt AMP Utica Music Series announced on Monday the roster of artists who will perform as part of this year’s series. And rightly so, because the shows do more than entertain hundreds of people every week – they bring the community together in a way only the arts can. We commend the organizers for not only bringing together an array of world-class artists in a host of diverse genres, but also for attracting and showcasing the wonderful diversity of the community. The 2023 season of the Levitt AMP Utica music series will feature headlining artists from Ireland, Wisconsin, Iowa, Toronto, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York. The concerts — held at Kopernik Park in the heart of downtown Utica at 317 Genesee St. at the corner of Eagle Street and Park Avenue — also feature local and regional opening acts as well as many young artists, giving many their first “break” in the industry. This year’s lineup of high-calibre talent spans a multitude of genres, from gospel to pop, bluegrass to rock, instrumentals, blues, Irish rock and soul. The public is invited to bring their own blankets and garden chairs to the free concerts. The series will also offer artistic activities for young viewers and food trucks and vendors will be on site. The series, according to the organizers, “welcomes the most diverse audience in the city, in a family, non-alcoholic, joyful and welcoming environment”, adding that the shows are a space where social connection can occur from week to week and the community can share a common experience with free live music as a vehicle. The concerts help increase community well-being and connectivity and improve the quality of life that complements the many economic development projects underway in Utica, organizers add. We couldn’t agree more. The community has embraced inclusive revitalization in a way that few other areas can match, with a strong sense of cultural richness and community empowerment. While there is no doubt that more can and should be done to help the city and region realize their incredible potential, the musical series is a welcome reminder of how far we have come and what we currently have to offer and enjoy. .

