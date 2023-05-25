Saved by the Bell and General Hospital actor Gerald Castillo dies at 90





Gerald Castillo, the veteran actor who starred in saved by the bell And general hospitaldied May 4 at his home in Houston, confirmed his longtime wife, Dayna Quinn-Castillo. The Hollywood Reporter. He was 90 years old. The comedian began his career on the stages of New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, performing opposite artists like Rita Moreno And Sherman Hemsley. On screen, Castillo was best known for his role as Major Slater, the stern father of AC Slater (Mario Lopez), on the sitcom saved by the bell and Judge Davis Wagner on General Hospital. Castillo has also appeared in a series of high-profile television series, including The Jeffersons, M*A*S*H, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Hill Street Blues, Simon and Simon, And All in the family, among others. His film credits include Delta Force 2, Through naked eyes, Above suspicion, state of emergency, repressionAnd Kinjite: forbidden subjects. Gerald Castillo and Mario Lopez in “Saved by the Bell” NBC Gerald Castillo and Mario Lopez in “Saved by the Bell” Castillo retired from acting in 2012, but he regularly directed productions at the Santa Paula Theater Center. He was a “charismatic, shrewd director who jingled the change in his pocket as he pondered a scene, then jumped onto the stage to solve the blockage or whisper in an actor’s ear,” his wife told THR. Besides his longtime wife, Castillo is survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Related Content:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/gerald-castillo-saved-bell-general-220112016.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos