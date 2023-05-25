Priyanka Chopra explains why she left Bollywood and the difficulties she faced to succeed in Hollywood

Although Priyanka Chopra has now established itself as a surname in Hollywood, this has not always been the case. In fact, when the actress started her career, after her victory as Miss World in 2000Chopra was a Bollywood star, not Hollywood. Over the years, however, Chopra found herself across the world, and after much perseverance, she succeeded here too.

In a candid new interview with The Zoe ReportTHE love one more time star talked about why she made the trip to the United States and the many obstacles she faced when she got here. When she arrived in Tinseltown, Chopra was pursuing a music career with her own international IP

To his surprise, however, not only did the music not do well, but industry executives didn’t seem to care. I felt like a failure, she said. I was hard on myself. Looking back, Chopra seems to understand why her short singing career didn’t quite pan out. I just felt like I looked fabricated, it didn’t come from an authentic place, she said. It’s the best music, it’s the music I like to listen to [to].

When it came to acting, she didn’t have much luck either, at least at first. People didn’t want to meet me because they thought I was a Bollywood actor and couldn’t do mainstream American movies, she said. I was on the cover of that [fashion] magazine six times in India and they didn’t want to meet me in America. Because they were like, Oh, I don’t know what to do with her. Knowing what we know now, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

As for why she decided to leave Bollywood, Chopra said it was more than her dreams of becoming an international singer. I was pushed into a corner in the industry, she said Dax Shepard in his podcast Expert Armchair recently. I had people who didn’t cast me for reasons. I had beef with people whose politics I was tired of.

In the candid interview, however, Chopra revealed a specific incident that caused her to rethink some things. It might have been 2002 or 03, she said, recalling a film she was filming in Bollywood. I’m undercover I’m seducing the guy obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover but I’m seducing the guy and you have to take a piece of clothing off [at a time]. I wanted to overlap.

Seeing her do this, the director then approached her stylist and said: No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise, why is anyone coming to see this film?

It was such a dehumanizing moment, she said. It was a feeling of, I’m nothing but how I can be used, my art isn’t important, what I contribute isn’t important. After two days of work, she left the film. I couldn’t watch [the director] every day, she said.

Although leaving Bollywood and getting here couldn’t have been easy, we were glad she stayed and persisted.

