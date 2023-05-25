Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra explains why she left Bollywood and the difficulties she faced to succeed in Hollywood
Although Priyanka Chopra has now established itself as a surname in Hollywood, this has not always been the case. In fact, when the actress started her career, after her victory as Miss World in 2000Chopra was a Bollywood star, not Hollywood. Over the years, however, Chopra found herself across the world, and after much perseverance, she succeeded here too.
In a candid new interview with The Zoe ReportTHE love one more time star talked about why she made the trip to the United States and the many obstacles she faced when she got here. When she arrived in Tinseltown, Chopra was pursuing a music career with her own international IP
More from SheKnows
To his surprise, however, not only did the music not do well, but industry executives didn’t seem to care. I felt like a failure, she said. I was hard on myself. Looking back, Chopra seems to understand why her short singing career didn’t quite pan out. I just felt like I looked fabricated, it didn’t come from an authentic place, she said. It’s the best music, it’s the music I like to listen to [to].
When it came to acting, she didn’t have much luck either, at least at first. People didn’t want to meet me because they thought I was a Bollywood actor and couldn’t do mainstream American movies, she said. I was on the cover of that [fashion] magazine six times in India and they didn’t want to meet me in America. Because they were like, Oh, I don’t know what to do with her. Knowing what we know now, that couldn’t be further from the truth.
Click here to read the full article.
As for why she decided to leave Bollywood, Chopra said it was more than her dreams of becoming an international singer. I was pushed into a corner in the industry, she said Dax Shepard in his podcast Expert Armchair recently. I had people who didn’t cast me for reasons. I had beef with people whose politics I was tired of.
In the candid interview, however, Chopra revealed a specific incident that caused her to rethink some things. It might have been 2002 or 03, she said, recalling a film she was filming in Bollywood. I’m undercover I’m seducing the guy obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover but I’m seducing the guy and you have to take a piece of clothing off [at a time]. I wanted to overlap.
Seeing her do this, the director then approached her stylist and said: No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise, why is anyone coming to see this film?
It was such a dehumanizing moment, she said. It was a feeling of, I’m nothing but how I can be used, my art isn’t important, what I contribute isn’t important. After two days of work, she left the film. I couldn’t watch [the director] every day, she said.
Although leaving Bollywood and getting here couldn’t have been easy, we were glad she stayed and persisted.
Before leaving, click here to see our favorite rom-coms where the lead couple aren’t white.
Launch the gallery: Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and More Stars Who Dazzled at the Bulgaris Mediterranea Fine Jewelry Event
Best of SheKnows
Sign up for SheKnows Newsletter.
For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/priyanka-chopra-getting-candid-why-154316147.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why Tina Turner renounced US citizenship for Switzerland
- Priyanka Chopra explains why she left Bollywood and the difficulties she faced to succeed in Hollywood
- Shelley Jaudon hired as coach of Kentucky Women’s Tennis – UK Athletics
- The Men’s Sheds series shows the value of male companionship
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Houston Digital Health Startup Acquired by Illinois-Based Firm
- RSV is now a reportable disease in PEI, as vaccines for the virus have been developed
- Ron DeSantis: Twitter campaign launch hit by technical issues – BBC News
- Researchers discover brain abnormalities in babies with SIDS
- Power of Siberia: China makes Putin wait on the gas pipeline
- “It was for nothing”
- good induction to uk