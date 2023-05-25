Entertainment
Actor Tom Hanks Sends Harvards Class of 2023 – Harvard Gazette
Every day, every year, and for every promotion, there is a choice to be made, the same choice for all adults: to be one of the three types of Americans those who embrace freedom for all, those who do not want , or those who are indifferent and only the former do the work of creating a more perfect union, Hanks said. In the never-ending battle you all officially join from today, the difference is how you truly believe, how vehemently you promote, how strongly you cling to the truth that is obvious: that of course we are all created the same but differently, and of course we are all in the same boat.
Honorary doctorates were also awarded to six recipients: Hanks; Jennifer Doudna, who co-discovered the CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing tool; Adm. Michael Mullen, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Katalin Karik, an mRNA researcher whose work underpins two leading COVID-19 vaccines; Hugo Morales, who founded the National Latino Public Radio Network; and historian David Levering Lewis, whose honorary degree comes with a rendition of Happy Birthday to mark a doubly special day for him.
The day was also special for Harvard President Larry Bacow. It was his last start before he resigned at the end of June after five years of leading the University through often difficult times marked by the pandemic. On the dais with him was Claudine Gay, dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, who will take over as president on July 1.
Bacow received a standing ovation after delivering the ceremony’s closing speech. In them, he said students should recognize that their victories are not their own but are achieved with the support of friends and families, as well as the invisible hands who have built and led institutions and organizations. who taught and nurtured them along the way. It is time, he said, for graduates to become mentors themselves, because with the luck of their education comes responsibility. And, he said, if they see imperfections in the world, there is only one way to fix them.
I’ve never met anyone who thinks the world we live in is perfect, Bacow said. This statement is equally true for liberals and conservatives, Democrats and Republicans, and those from all political backgrounds. So if you think this world is flawed, the only way to get better is for good people like you to work to fix it. It is now your responsibility.
In his remarks, Hanks reflected that sentiment, saying the ongoing struggle for truth and equality for all The American Way now falls to graduates. He pointed out that the battle is on not because the current generation has failed to fight it, but because the battle will never be won and yet must be fought.
We’re all in a cage match, a mixed martial arts battle royale with agents of intolerance and braying incompetence, the malevolent equals of Imperial stormtroopers, Lex Luther and Loki. And we could use a superhero right now, Hanks said.
Our superpowers, however, are of a more mundane variety, he said. Some people know how to fix things; some can take care of trying children without losing their affection; some understand physics or economics or how to survive on poverty wages; and some can graduate from college despite pandemic shutdowns and distance learning. These are all accomplishments, he said, that are stellar even if made by humans. And it is these humans who are charged with upholding the truth and fighting for equality.
We can all complain about The Man, and we all have debts we need to pay, and we all deserve a day off to relax. But the hard work is building our most perfect union, Hanks said. This work will never, ever be finished, a work that requires rigorous attention and unfailing means and from all hands. The work is the fulfillment of the promises of our promised land, the practice of decency, the protection of freedom and the promotion of freedom for all, without exception. It takes a lot of work on multiple jobs each day, and you can call each of them a battle for truth, justice, and the American way.
|
Sources
https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2023/05/actor-tom-hanks-sends-off-harvards-class-of-2023/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
