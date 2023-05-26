Entertainment
Moment Brazilian police remove the wooden chest where the dog-loving actor was stuffed and buried
Police video shows the moment cops dug up a wooden chest containing the remains of a missing soap opera actor in Brazil.
Jefferson Machado, 44, disappeared from his Rio de Janeiro home in January and was officially reported missing in February before cops discovered his body on Monday.
Rio de Janeiro State Civil Police footage was released on Wednesday after medical examiners confirmed Machado’s body through his fingerprints.
Two men can be seen using a jackhammer, pickaxes and shovel to open up the concrete floor and dig out dirt from an outhouse, then cops lifted the trunk out of a six-foot hole.
Rio de Janeiro State Civil Police cops lift the wooden chest with the remains of missing actor Jefferson Machado. The 44-year-old’s cause of death has not been released, but a family lawyer has suggested he may have been choked to death because cops discovered he had a wire wrapped around the neck.
Brazilian soap opera actor Jefferson Machado disappeared from his home in January and was officially declared missing in February
Machado had his hands tied and a wire wrapped around his neck, family lawyer Jairo Malgahes revealed, according to Brazilian news outlet G1.
“This detail suggests that he was the target of a strangulation, but we are still awaiting the report with the cause of death,” he said.
Malgahes said Machado’s body was in a state of decomposition and there were traces of a liquid that had been spilled on it to minimize the foul smell.
An autopsy performed on Thursday could not reveal Machados’ cause of death due to his advanced body composition.
Because the medical examiner was unable to provide a cause of death, due to airline security measures, his body will not be able to be flown to his home state of Santa Catarina and there. will be taken by car instead.
The body of the actor was discovered in a property in the neighborhood of Campo Grande, in the west of Rio de Janeiro.
The home owner told police she had rented the outhouse from a person, whom police have identified as a person of interest, but who was still missing on Thursday.
No arrests have yet been reported by authorities in Rio de Janeiro.
Jefferson Machado’s most recent acting role was in the soap opera “Reis”, which aired on Record TV
A pickaxe is used to smash the ground beneath the concrete floor of a property where Brazilian cops discovered the body of missing actor Jefferson Machado in a wooden chest on Monday
A jackhammer is used to smash the concrete floor of an outhouse in Rio de Janeiro where the remains of Brazilian actor Jefferson Machado were found inside a wooden chest
The trunk was found buried six feet below the floor of the outhouse rented by the owner to a man who has been identified by authorities in Rio de Janeiro but not yet arrested
R7 news reported that Machado appeared to have known the person who rented the outhouse and was spotted visiting in April.
Machado disappeared from his home, also in Campo Grande, on the 27th when workers from a non-governmental agency visited the residence and discovered that the animal-loving actor had abandoned his eight dogs.
Six of the dogs were found in Campo Grande and the neighboring neighborhoods of Santa Cruz and Pechincha.
He was officially registered as a missing person on February 9.
His mother, Maria das Dores, told Brazilian media Notcias do Dia that she last spoke to Machado on January 29 and said he had traveled to So Paulo for a job interview and a stay with a friend.
But they grew increasingly concerned as Machado had stopped calling them and text messages sent from his cell phone were regularly misspelled, which was uncharacteristic for him.
On one occasion, he told his mother that he couldn’t make a video call because he had dropped his cell phone in the toilet.
Their anxiety increased in February when his cloud password was changed and his cellphone tracking was disabled.
A week before Mother’s Day, Malgahes said the family went to the police station and learned that it was possible Machado was dead.
Brazilian actor Jefferson Machado was an animal lover and owned eight dogs
Rio de Janeiro cops searched an outbuilding on Monday and found the body of missing actor Jefferson Machado tied up in a wooden chest buried under the property’s floor. The 44-year-old also had a wire wrapped around his neck. He would have known the person living in addiction, who was still missing on Thursday
The trunk was removed from the ground by civil police officers in Rio de Janeiro on Monday
Machado’s last acting gig was in 2022 when he played the role of a soldier in the soap opera “Reis”, which aired on Record TV.
He was born in the state of Santa Catarina, in southern Brazil.
Machado graduated in journalism and cinema, and spent 10 years living in So Paulo and Rio de Janeiro before returning to Santa Catarina in 2008 to work in the television industry.
He then returned to Rio de Janeiro to pursue an acting career.
“I had a blessed mother who placed me as an altar boy in church, worked as a model, did school drama, participated in gymkhanas and gave me a surfboard to enjoy. the sea”, he wrote one day on his social networks. .
