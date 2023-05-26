Hollywood icon Tom Hanks delivers commencement speech at Harvard

Tom Hanks told Harvard University graduates on Thursday to be superheroes in their defense of truth and American ideals, and to stand up to those who twist the truth for their own gain.
Because the truth for some is no longer empirical. It’s no longer based on data, or common sense, or even common decency,” the two-time Oscar winner said during his keynote address. He invoked the Latin word for truth is veritas, Harvard’s motto.
Telling the truth is no longer the benchmark of public service,” he said. “It is no longer the cure for our fears, nor the guide to our actions. Truth is now seen as malleable, by opinion and by zero-sum finals.”
That left the more than 9,000 graduates of Harvard’s 372nd start with a choice to make, said the Hollywood icon, who played an astronaut, a soldier, a little boy in a man’s body and even a Harvard professor. over a decades-long film career. .
It’s the same option for all adults who must decide to be one of three types of Americans: those who embrace freedom and freedom for all; those who do not want; or those who are indifferent,” he says. Only the former do the work of creating a more perfect union, an indivisible nation. The others oppose it.
Near the end of the speech, he pointed to a group that included not only undergraduates, but also graduates of Harvard’s professional and extension schools.
The responsibility is yours. Ours. The effort is optional. But the truth, the truth is sacred. Unalterable. Chiseled in stone and the foundation of our republic, he said.
Hanks, who received an honorary doctorate of arts, poked fun at his own lack of college degrees to a stage filled with some of the world’s brightest minds and most accomplished scientists.
It’s not fair, but please don’t be embittered by that fact, Hanks said. Now, without having done any work, without having spent any time in class, without having once entered this library to have anything to do with the promotion of Harvard, its faculty or its distinguished alumni, I do a hell of a bon vivant playing someone who made it,” he said in reference to his portrayal of fictional Harvard professor Robert Langdon in three films based on Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci novels. Code, Angels & Demons and Inferno.
It’s the way of the world, children, he said in a chorus of laughter.
Before Hanks heads to the podium to deliver his speech, Harvard President Lawrence Bacow presides over his final commencement before resigncalled Hanks, Wilson’s best friend, Buzz’s buddy, Ryan’s savior, America’s father”, and gave him a Harvard volleyball, in tribute to his role in Cast Away, where to stay sane, his character talks to an old volleyball player.
Hanks proved to be the most popular person on stage, posing for selfies with faculty members before the ceremony and giving congratulatory thumbs up to dozens of Harvard students who graduated summa cum laud.
May goodness and mercy follow you always,” he said, referring to a Bible verse. All the days of your life. Godspeed.”