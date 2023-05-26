Hollywood icon Tom Hanks delivers commencement speech at Harvard

YES INDEED. THANK YOU. ALSO THIS AFTERNOON, TOM HANKS DELIVERING THE CITIZEN SPEECH AT HARVARD UNIVERSITY MUCH THE THEME OF HIS SPEECH CENTERED ON INCLUSION. ALL OF US, WITHOUT EXCEPTION, ARE ENTITLED TO THE INALIENABLE RIGHTS OF FREEDOM AND LIBERTY BECAUSE WE LIVE IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. HANKS SET OUT SOME OF THE POLICY CHALLENGES THE COUNTRY IS FACED RIGHT NOW ON INCLUSION. BUT THERE ARE ALSO MOMENTS WITH HANKS’ ICONIC SENSE OF HUMOR. LISTENING. OF LAW AND RIGHTS IS NOT FAIR TO US, BUT PLEASE DON’T BE FRIGHTEN BY THE FACT THAT YOU HAVE NOT DONE ANY WORK, HAVE SPENT TIME IN CLASS, HAVE ENTERED THIS LIBRARY ONCE IN ORDER TO HAVE SOMETHING TO DO WITH HARVARD’S GRADUATING CLASS AND ITS FACULTY OR ITS DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI, I’M DOING A – LIVE WELL PLAYING SOMEONE WHO HAS DONE IT. IT DOES ACTUALLY. SO HANKS RECEIVED AN HONORARY GRADUATION TODAY THE ACADEMY AWARD WINNING ACTOR SPOKEN AT

Hollywood icon Tom Hanks delivers Harvard University commencement address Updated: 5:49 PM EDT May 25, 2023

Tom Hanks told Harvard University graduates on Thursday to be superheroes in their defense of truth and American ideals, and to stand up to those who twist the truth for their own gain. For some, the truth is no longer empirical. It’s no longer based on data, or common sense, or even common decency,” the two-time Oscar winner said during his keynote address. He invoked the Latin word for truth is veritas, Harvard’s motto. Telling the truth is no longer the benchmark for public service,” he said. “It is no longer the balm to our fears, nor the guide to our actions. The truth is now considered malleable, by opinion and by zero-sum finals.” the Hollywood icon, who played an astronaut, a soldier, a boy with a man’s body and even a Harvard professor during a film career spanning decades. It’s the same option for all adults who must decide to be one of three types of Americans: Those who embrace freedom and freedom for all; those who do not want; or those who are indifferent,” he said. Only the former do the work of creating a more perfect union, an indivisible nation. The others get in the way.” Toward the end of the speech, he drove home the point to a group that included not only undergraduates, but also those who graduated from Harvard’s professional and extension schools. The responsibility is yours. Ours. The effort is optional. But the truth, the truth is sacred. Unalterable. Chiseled in stone and the foundation of our republic, he said. “It’s not fair, but please don’t be embittered by that fact,” Hanks said. Now, without having done any work, without having spent any time in class, without having once entered this library to have anything to do with the promotion of Harvard, its faculty or its distinguished alumni, I do a hell of a bon vivant playing someone who made it,” he said in reference to his portrayal of fictional Harvard professor Robert Langdon in three films based on Dan Brown’s novels The Da Vinci. Code, Angels & Demons and Inferno. This is the way of the world, kids, he said. Before Hanks headed to the podium to deliver his speech, Harvard President Lawrence Bacow presiding over his last beginning before retiring, called Hanks, Wilson’s best friend, Buzz’s buddy, Ryan’s savior, America’s father,” and presented him with a Harvard volleyball, as a tribute to his role in Cast Away, where to stay sane, his character talks to a former volleyball player. bumps to dozens of Harvard students who graduated summa cum laude. May goodness and mercy follow you always,” he said, referring to a Bible verse. Every day of your life. Godspeed.” Related Stories: