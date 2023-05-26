Entertainment
First barrel of 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits Company’s Avy Dog Bourbon sinks this weekend
Nearly a year after retired Vail Ski Patrol dog Henry picked the barrel that would be used in a special collaboration with 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits Company, Avy Dog Bourbon is ready for public release.
Chris “Mongo” Reeder, Henry’s owner and director of Vail Ski Patrol and his friend Mike “Kanger” Kang came up with the idea of honoring Henry’s legacy in some way by drinking a glass of bourbon, but they just didn’t know how to make bourbon. That’s when they enlisted the help of Ryan Thompson, owner of Eagle County-based 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits Company.
“A few times a year we are asked to do a white label program and the answer has always been ‘no’ but when Mongo and Kanger approached me and told me about their project it was a ‘yes’ I didn’t have to think twice about it,” Thompson said.
Last May, Mongo and Kanger traveled to the 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits Company distillery in Gypsum to sample various casks. They narrowed it down to two barrels and Henry finally chose the barrel that would be used for the inaugural edition of Avy Dog Bourbon. His paw print is on the barrel, like a seal of approval.
Henry crossed the rainbow bridge to doggie heaven last fall, but his legacy lives on in this new collab.
“Just looking at his paw print on the barrel over there is quite nostalgic to me and I didn’t realize until I was sitting here that it would bring back some of those memories,” said mongo. “I definitely feel a strong connection to it. It was a fun process and it’s something that fits with how Henry lived his life and so I feel really good about continuing his legacy that way.
Mongo and Kanger were at the distillery last week to label the first bottles that will be offered to the public this weekend. 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits Company will sell the bourbon at its Bridge Street tasting room in Vail and at the Gypsum Distillery. Stop by the Bridge Street location Saturday at 3 p.m. and get a sample.
Henry features prominently on the label, with a soldier of the 10th Mountain Division climbing the Gore Range.
“Henry was quite a photogenic dog. He lived his whole life on top of Vail Mountain in full view of the public and there are thousands of pictures in homes around the world. I think people will see the label and recognize it’s about Henry and that will create a special connection,” Mongo said.
Since Henry was a dedicated service dog, Mongo and Kanger plan to donate a portion of Avy Dog Bourbon’s proceeds to charities that benefit service dogs, such as K9s for Warriors, which provides dogs highly trained support workers for veterans suffering from PTSD and other traumas. 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits Company also supports veterans organizations, which further strengthens this partnership. Discover their philanthropic efforts on AvyDogHenry.com And 10thWhiskey.com.
The barrel Henry has chosen will produce around 300 bottles of Avy Dog Bourbon and since Henry is no longer there to select subsequent barrels, Kanger and Mongo will have to be up to the task.
“Henry has trusted me his whole life, so I’m sure he would trust me with that,” Mongo said.
