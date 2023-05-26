Daisy Shah on her slow journey to Bollywood despite being launched by Salman Khan in Jai Ho, says “…Toh Har Aadmi Aaj Ambani Hota”





Many actresses have come and gone in Bollywood but only a few have stayed and made it in Bollywood. Time and again, Bollywood divas have called it a male-dominated industry and often talked about how hard it is to navigate. On the other hand, we’ve seen Salman Khan launch a few new faces in Bollywood – while a few have become household names, others have faced lows more than highs – and a drop in the latter. category is Daisy Shah. Daisy, who was initially an assistant choreographer, made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Jai Ho. While the film was a box office success, she was subsequently seen in very few films. Now, after trying her luck in Bollywood, she is now ready for her television debut with Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. In her recent interview, Daisy Shah spoke extensively about her coming out for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and also talked about her journey to Bollywood. When asked about dealing with depressions, the actress told Indian Express, I have no regrets. After the films, I am now doing Khatron, and I also have a few other projects in the works. I will start filming for them as soon as I return from South Africa. I see this as a chance to connect with a larger audience now. Sochne se sab kuch ho jata to har aadmi aaj Ambani hota (If we could have anything we wanted, everyone would be Ambani). Honestly, I work to please myself and not for others. I am happy with what I do in life. In the same interview, she also talked about her excitement to do stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Daisy Shah said: I was quite excited, considering the format. The whole run of the show helps them do things they wouldn’t otherwise. These are the key factors why I said yes to the show. Besides, I’m not worried about the competition. I’m not saying this to sound overconfident, but I think you should take advantage of these opportunities to gain experience and not fight with others. Why put someone on for just a show? I only want to collect memories during the show Daisy Shah has yet to announce her upcoming plans in terms of movies. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates! Must read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Movie Has an AS*x Scene? Bollywood badshah once said this is my marketing strategy for every movie Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

