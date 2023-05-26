Alone in the Dark Spotlight on Hollywood talent and new gameplay – PlayStation.Blog

Going back to the origins of survival horror with Alone in the Dark meant creating a loyal love letter for longtime fans, but also an accessible entry point for new players. Creating a reimagining that modern gamers will love while staying true to the original experience takes time, and we’re happy to reveal that the wait is almost over – Alone in the Dark is coming to PlayStation 5 on October 25th.

The team at Pieces Interactive are die-hard Alone in the Dark fans and knew exactly who to turn to when it came to reinventing the game that started a genre. Creatively directed by Mikael Hedberg, writer of horror classics Amnesia: The Dark Descent and SOMA, with creature designs from legendary Guillermo Del Toro collaborator Guy Davis, their vision for Alone in the Dark was a dream (or is). a nightmare?) come true for us.





Play video





As with any good survival horror game, we of course have mind-blowing puzzles and clues that you’ll need to explore to find, with a twist. If you really want to flex your investigative muscles, choose our difficulty which offers less assistance, or you can select an option which provides more hints, tips, and general guidance.

Today, we fully unveiled this nightmarish new vision to the world in our Alone in the Dark Spotlight stream. Over the course of 11 nerve-wracking minutes, we revealed our lead talent of David Harbor as Detective Edward Carnby and Jodie Comer as Emily Hartwood, gave you a sneak peek at all-new gameplay and cutscenes, and dipped deep into the way Derceto Manor’s haunting Doom Jazz soundscape came to life. We’ve also launched our playable prologue, where you can get a brief glimpse of the horrors that await you in the full game, Today.

A new generation of classic horror

The power of modern hardware has opened up new possibilities, especially when it comes to the performance of our main characters. Being able to capture more emotion in faces meant we could bring our two protagonists, Detective Edward Carnby (David Harbour) and Emily Hartwood (Jodie Comer), to life like never before. Whoever you play as, you’ll experience the whole adventure through a performance by one of Hollywood’s most talented actors in his very first role in a video game.

While Edward and Emily may go through the same overarching events in Alone in the Dark, both characters will interpret their journey differently through their reactions to their surroundings – and some unique story moments. They each have their own strong personalities and stories, and the people of Derceto will treat them in their own way.

A list in the dark

Edward and Emily are brought together by the same quest – to find out what happened to Jeremy Hartwood, Emily’s uncle. Whether it’s the promise of a job and career curiosity, or finding a dear relative and shaking off the family curse, both characters have complex motivations for coming to Derceto, and their actions are tainted. individual past traumas.

David Harbor brings his characteristic intensity to his role as Edward, but also his playfulness. When we are thrown into unimaginable situations, our natural reaction is terror, even questioning our own sanity, which David captures perfectly. Sometimes, however, we try to arm ourselves against our worst fears with humor. The dry wit David brought to some of his most famous characters shines through in Edward, ever the curious and slightly world-weary inquirer of the world.

Jodie Comer is no stranger to disappearing in a role, having recently won a well-deserved Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Play, in addition to her BAFTA and Emmy awards. Jodie portrays Emily with expert nuance, showing both concern for her missing uncle and fear for the fate that may befall her as a result of the Hartwood Curse. From interacting with the strange inhabitants of Derceto to fending off otherworldly creatures, Jodie delivers a world-class performance.

No matter who you choose at the start of our game, you’ll experience the performance Alone in the Dark players deserve. The game begs to be replayed through the eyes of both characters, and we can’t wait to hear what you think of our two incredible protagonists.

The sound of trauma

Our game takes place in the Louisiana of the 1920s, in a period of malaise and excess, caught between two world wars. Achieving this thick atmosphere of Interbellum Horror called for a unique sound that reflected the turmoil of the times, as well as the music emerging from it.

Doom Jazz legend Jason Khnen (Bong-Ra) lent his talents to capture the otherworldly mayhem of Alone in the Darks, contributing songs that were nostalgic, modern, and out of this world. . Based on these songs, Sound Designer & Composer rni Bergur Zoga has created an eerie and mysterious soundscape that will have you staring over your shoulder for days, especially if you are a headphone user.

A taste of the terror to come

While the team at Pieces are still hard at work putting the finishing touches on Alone in the Dark, we wanted to give you a taste of the world they’ve built. Right now you can download the playable prologue for free and begin your descent into our warped world today.

The prologue follows eleven-year-old Grace Saunders, who eagle-eyed fans might recognize from Alone in the Dark 2 and its own playable prequel, Jack in the Dark. Tasked with delivering the letter that will bring Emily to Derceto, you’ll get your first look inside the mansion and the forces preying on the sanity of its inhabitants. Just go to the store to download.

We have a few more surprises in store for you between now and launch, you can watch the Spotlight, play our Prologue and pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition to access bonus content. So see you on October 25!