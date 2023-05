Actor Tom Hanks launches class of 2023 at Harvard – Boston News, Weather, Sports

BOSTON (WHDH) — Harvard University’s Class of 2023 has received inspirational words from a man known for delivering lines such as Life Is Like A Box Of Chocolates. Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks was in Boston this week to deliver the commencement address at Harvard’s graduation ceremony on Thursday morning. The star of films such as Forest Gump, The Green Mile and Toy Story was spotted shaking hands and taking selfies with graduates ahead of the ceremony. I don’t know much about Latin, I don’t have a real passion for enzymes, and public world politics is something I scan in the paper just before I do the Wordle and yet here I am, joked Hanks during his speech. According to the university, Hanks was chosen for his contributions to American culture and for making people appreciate stories and history. For nearly 30 minutes, the star spoke about community, responsibility and the role students have to play in society after graduation. Every day, every year and for every promotion, there is a choice to be made, it is the same option for all adults who must decide to be one of the three types of Americans those who embrace freedom and freedom for all, those who do not want to, or those who are indifferent. Only the former do the work of creating a more perfect union, an indivisible nation, Hanks said. The others get in the way. In the never-ending battle that you all have officially joined as of today, the difference lies in how you truly believe and how vehemently you promote and how firmly you hold on to the truth that goes from self. That of course we are all created the same, but differently and of course we are all in this together. If we do the job, justice and the American way are within our reach, no matter our gender, creed, position, heritage or genetic makeup, shade and tint of our flesh or continental birthplace. of our ancestors. Hanks received an honorary doctorate of arts from the university, along with other gifts, including a volleyball modeled after his role in the movie Cast Away. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) Join our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

