Television Academy honors rescinded as final Hollywood event closes – Deadline





The Television Academy abruptly canceled its Television Academy Honors scheduled for May 31. “After discussions with the WGA and in deference to those affected by the ongoing labor dispute, the Television Academy is canceling next week’s scheduled Television Academy Honors Reception,” said one. Television Academy spokesperson in a statement. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding. The Academy would like to congratulate this year’s honors recipients and thank them on behalf of the entire industry for their innovative and inspiring work. » The 16th annual program would have recognized six television programs and their producers who have harnessed storytelling to fuel social change. Winners would have included two documentary specials, a documentary/non-fiction series, two scripted series, and a 2022 reality series. A number of Hollywood events have been canceled or postponed since the start of the writers’ strike, including Nicole Kidman’s AFI Life Achievement Award. Each year, the Television Academy Honors celebrate programs that raise awareness of the complex issues facing society. This year’s winners have produced programs on neurodiversity; civil rights; LGBTQ+ rights; equal rights for women; the experience of immigrants and refugees; and racism, xenophobia and anti-Semitism. Bryan LederGovernor of the Professional Representative Peer Group, chaired the Television Academy Honors Selection Committee this year with Kim Taylor-Coleman, CSAGovernor of the Casting Directors Peer Group, as Vice Chairman. The programs that were to be honored: 37 words (ESPN Films, Industrial Media and Trilogy Films): The full story of Title IX – the uphill battle to push for equal rights in education and athletics, the decades-long effort to undo its impact and the repercussions of the historic Civil War rights law that continue to resonate today. This four-part documentary traces the dramatic transformation that 37 Words has inspired in American culture and women’s lives as well as the many ways the spirit of this bold law has yet to be fully realized. (ESPN) As we see (True Jack Productions; Yes Studios; Universal Television; Amazon Studios): This empathetic comedy series follows twenty-something roommates with autism as they struggle to find jobs, keep jobs, to make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world beyond their control. With the help of their families, aides, and sometimes each other, these housemates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys of independence and acceptance. (First video) month (A24): The heartfelt comedy that follows Palestinian refugee Mo Najjar as he straddles the border between two cultures and three languages ​​while constantly living one step away from asylum on the path to American citizenship. month brilliantly captures the experience of immigrants and refugees navigating institutional systems. (Netflix) The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks (A Peacock Original, SO’B Productions): This full-length feature dives deep into the life of civil rights icon Rosa Parks, her historic work and her role in the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Through interviews with those who knew her, powerful archival footage and her own words, this documentary tells the story of Parks’ intensive organizing, radical politics and lifelong dedication to activism. . (Peacock) The United States and the Holocaust (Florentine Films and WETA, Washington, DC): Inspired in part by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibit and supported by its historical resources, this documentary examines the rise of Hitler and Nazism in Germany in the context of global anti-Semitism and racism, the eugenics movement in the United States, and race laws in the southern United States. (PBS) We are here (HBO Max): This Emmy-winning series follows renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela on a journey to find deeper truths in small-town America, spreading love and connection to through the art of drag. The queens recruit a diverse group of local residents to share their stories, raise awareness and promote acceptance in their communities by participating in one-night-only drag shows, sometimes facing increased opposition and anti-disturbance laws. LGBTQ+. (HBO Max) In addition to this year’s winners, the Honors Selection Committee particularly honors the documentary series Profiled: The Black Man (Discovery+) produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions. The program will receive a certificate recognizing its social justice content. Lynnette Rice contributed to this report.

