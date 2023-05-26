As Leland waits for a feasibility study, early estimates exceed $115 million for the ballpark

First design created by JPR Architects showing the potentially planned baseball stadium in Brunswick County and its mixed-use area. (Courtesy of JRP)

LELAND A final cost analysis to build a baseball stadium in Brunswick County’s fastest growing city is expected to be available soon. So far, construction estimates, according to a document obtained by Port City Daily, are as high as $117 million.

REV Entertainment Group, an event and sports management company created in 2021 by the Texas Rangers, first approached Leland and Brunswick county leaders last summer to explore minor league baseball in the county. .

It is offered between Brunswick Forest and the Walmart supercentre in Leland. The 20-acre sports complex, which can accommodate around 4,000 fans, would be part of a larger 1,400-acre development in the Jackeys Creek area. The mixed-use project would include retail, hotel, convention center, restaurants and housing, but requires voluntary annexation from its owners, Jackeys Creek Investors LLC.

Leland paid $30,000 to Baker Tilly in February to complete a feasibility study that will include due diligence on construction and operating costs and determine if there are any financial shortcomings in the project. City spokeswoman Jessica Jewell said it should be finalized in early June, which will give a clearer picture of the financial scope.

In March, Jones, Petrie, Rafinski (JPR) Architects shared a proposed construction budget in an email to Lelands Economic and Community Development Director Gary Vidmar, JPR Vice President Andrew Cunningham, Deputy Director of County Haynes Brigman, REV Chairman Sean Decker, City Manager David Hollis, Brunswick Forest CEO Jeff Earp, and Marta Purdy and Jeff Rowe of consulting firm Baker Tilly.

David M. Rafinski, COO of JPR, made it clear that the figures presented to stakeholders were not finished but based on currently available information.

One thing I wanted to point out is the fact that our estimate is still a working document with a bunch of assumptions that still need to be pursued, he wrote on April 4. Well, revise that estimate over the next few days to narrow down the numbers and go where everyone is comfortable.

A – Site preparation $29,792,467 B – North parking lots and streets $3,952,114 C-Central Road EO $2,441,647 D – Parking lot and west street $2,545,606 E – Parking lot and south street $6,088,093 F – Stadium and seats $63,095,168 G – Utilities $9,214,289 TOTAL PRELIMINARY BUDGET $117,129,384 JPR budget projection made in March showing early estimates to build a baseball stadium in Leland.

JPR has $30 million for deforestation, terracing of parking lots, diversion of ditches, and environmental mitigation, among other needs.

About $15 million is for paving parking lots and streets, landscaping and adding lighting.

The construction of the stadium and plazas, including the extension of two main and secondary roads, is worth $63 million, with water, electricity and gas utilities costing around $9 million.

The architecture firm noted on the budget proposal that if six months passed without movement, a new budget would have to be reassessed due to fluctuations in market rates. Tenders from contractors and suppliers could also change costs.

According to the fine print documents, the numbers did not include:

Professional fees, testing, financing and other incidental owner costs

Furniture and equipment other than those indicated in the body of the estimate

Removal and reduction of hazardous materials

Premium costs for extended shifts or overtime

Construction contingencies

Building permit

Construction site insurance

The Baker Tilly Feasibility Study will also have community and financial impact, including how a stadium could affect job growth, and will identify sources of capital funding, revenue to offset funding debt and potential financing methods.

As news of Leland exploring the ballpark broke, suggestions were made that his funding be covered by a countywide municipal bond. By the time Vidamar, Brigman and Decker held the first press conference in March, that idea was quashed.

The county has maintained that it will not be supported by taxpayer dollars.

The goal then was for Brunswick County to carry the debt issuance, and REV Entertainment Group, overseeing the management of the stadium, would match dollar-for-dollar the cost of development in the surrounding area. The funds would be funneled directly into the community to offset the construction of the stadiums.

The preliminary budget spurred the county’s decision to pull out of the deal. In an April 6 news release, Brunswick County said the entity was in good financial shape, but executives believe such an investment may not be prudent for the county at this time. .

However, he still expressed his support, noting that the project had great merit.

On Tuesday, a similar deal in Spartanburg, South Carolina was announced, with multiple government entities and stakeholders on board to bring minor league baseball to the city. It also involves a Texas Rangers affiliate, although REV is not involved in the plan.

Currently the city of Spartanburg with a population of 38,000, somewhat comparable to Lelands 25,000, is coming together in a $250 million development which includes the construction of a new 3,500 seater stadium downtown on 16 acres, according to a report from WYFF. The facility could be operational by the 2025 season, with proposed multi-family housing, offices and entertainment.

The city will own the stadium and has partnered with Spartanburg County, economic development group OneSpartanburg Inc., Diamond Business Holdings and The Johnson Group to bring it to life. OneSpartanburg Inc. CEO Allen Smith told news outlet WYFF that plans have been in the works for three years.

The Kinston Down East Wood Ducks will play in the new stadium. The Texas Rangers bought the Wood Ducks in 2016 and had a lease with the city of Kinston and Grainger Stadium until 2031.

When exploration of building Lelands Stadium was announced in February, Wood Ducks chief executive Jon Clemmons said Kinston 12 News Channelthis would not affect the Ducks, as some presumably feared the Rangers would move the baseball team to Brunswick County.

On Tuesday, the Rangers sold the Ducks and its other North Carolina affiliate, the Hickory Crawdads, to Diamond Business Holdings for an undisclosed amount.

DBH, which started in 2021, has several minor league teams affiliated with Major League Baseball. The company was founded by Pat Battle and Peter Freund, the latter with ties to Wilmington and having owned the Wilmington Sharks from 2013 to 2015.

According to John Blake, vice president of public affairs for the Texas Rangers, his former teams will retain their affiliation with the Rangers.

This transaction was made in the best interest of the Rangers organization from a baseball and business perspective, Blake wrote to the Port City Daily via email Wednesday. As for the potential partnership at Leland, this is an entirely separate development being pursued by REV Entertainment and has nothing to do with the sale of the two franchises.

No decision has been made regarding the Lelands squad. The goal is to bring in an independent minor league competitor, comparable to the Crawdads and Wood Ducks.

We are continuing to make progress on the Leland project, Madison SanFilippo, vice president of brand and team operations for REV, wrote to PCD Wednesday morning. We look forward to receiving the findings of the feasibility report this summer, which will help us determine next steps.

Brunswick County Commissioners Chairman Randy Thompson said in his statement last month that, while he no longer agrees to fund Leland Stadium, county staff will work with all parties involved to find other means of financing this concept.

Jewell told PCD earlier this month that it was too soon to say whether Leland will take on the debt since the county pulled out.

Local Government Commission Chairman and State Treasurer Dale Folewell, who is seeking gubernatorial election in 2024, confirmed he has not held talks with Leland to take on debt, nor disclosed its financial ability to do so. The LGC oversees the budget management of government entities throughout the state.

We review candidates again each time, Folwell told PCD earlier this month,

the city’s budget, fund balance, outstanding debt and annual debt service.

Inquiring about the viability of multiple municipalities coming together to jointly apply for debt financing, Folwell said it was not something that had been done in the state; always a government unit seeks to issue debt.

In our nearly 80-year history, we cannot recall any instance of units coming together, Folwell said.

