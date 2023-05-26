Golf analyst hits back at coaching by calling him a ‘paid player’





The Golf Channel Brandel Chamblee doubled down on its review of LIV Golf in response to Brooks Koepka the coach calling him a “paid actor”. Chamblee drew the wrath of Claudius Harmon III – a swing instructor who recently worked with Koepka – when he objected to the idea of ​​Koepka joining Team USA for the Ryder Cup. Koepka, one of the best golfers in the world, left the PGA for LIV. Since then, however, he has continued to compete in and win PGA events, including the recent PGA Championship. If Koepka remained loyal to the PGA, his placement in the team wouldn’t even be up for debate. Because he is now competing for the rival company, Chamblee argued that it would “elevate” and “legitimize” LIV if he competed in the Ryder Cup. Despite Harmon’s insults, Chamblee is unwavering in his position. “To raise the question of whether LIV has been good for the PGA Tour is to miss the very human and most important point in the whole question of sports washing,” he said in a long tweet. “It’s bad for the people who continue to be oppressed by the man who funds LIV Golf. And as I’ve said many times, like the pollution that hangs over our greatest cities, his darkness is best seen from afar and its stench is too easily likened to the smell of commerce, it poisons and dulls our sensibilities, making us easily forget that many bad moves owe their greatest success to the apathy of conformity. “So while Brooks Koepkas’ PGA Championship win was impressive, it shouldn’t distract us from the simple fact that LIV players are being used for the benefit of really bad people and at the expense of a lot more good people. That LIV Golf, with its failure to develop stars and seek to buy them like high performance cars, undermines the inherent dignity of golf. Chamblee also denied that his comments came from superiors, saying “no one I work for or have ever tried to influence what I’m going to say.” “This is where the debate crashes headlong into the link between politics, sports and narcissistic greed,” he said. “Where those who want to escape it are mostly smug about whataboutisms, only to stop the discussion with a pejorative accusation because they don’t want their motives discovered.” Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

