Homeless encampments in Hollywood: are they here to stay? Residents fear the camps will become a bigger problem





HOLLYWOOD (KABC) — On the same block as the legendary Fonda Theater on El Centro Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard is a growing homeless encampment. Some people living in these tents have been living there for two years. Hollywood residents told ABC7 they feel Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, whose district covers many parts of Hollywood, is ignoring the encampment and others in the neighborhood. “As far as I know, they’re going to be able to stay there as long as they want,” Hollywood resident Keith Johnson said. According to Soto-Martinez, this encampment is a priority for their office. “Focusing on the most sensitive areas first, maybe around schools, parks or where families congregate,” he said. According to Soto-Martinez, there are 3,000 homeless people in Los Angeles’ 13th District with just 700 shelter beds. As of Tuesday, all these beds are occupied. An ABC7 analysis of Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority data from 2022 showed there were about 25,000 beds in all shelter projects, from emergency shelters to transitional housing in LA County. Around 6,000 beds remained vacant. Around the corner from the Fonda Theater is another large encampment at Argyle Avenue and Yucca Street. David Gadd has lived in Hollywood for almost 40 years and has seen the number of tents on Argyle Street grow from 13 to 16 in recent months. He sent a letter to Mayor Karen Bass about his concerns, but says he never heard back. “The main issue for us right now is that this is an ADA violation,” he said. “These people have their belongings scattered on the sidewalk; many of our members are seniors.” People living in the El Centro Avenue homeless encampment have been offered housing, but according to Soto-Martinez, there aren’t enough. As for accepting accommodation, Courtney Morning, who has lived down the street for two years, said she would move in now if there was space. Hugo Soto-Martinez believes that dismantling encampments without adequate housing is not a good solution but remains optimistic about Bass’s “Inside Safe” program, which offers temporary housing in motel rooms. A large encampment on Cahuenga Boulevard under Highway 101 was cleared during his first 100 days in office. Soto-Martinez said it’s the lack of space that keeps these people on El Centro Avenue on the street. “If you wanted to put everyone in some sort of accommodation, it just doesn’t fit,” he said. Bass declined an on-camera interview but provided the following statement from Zach Seidl, a spokesperson for his office. “Right now, the mayor is working to pass a budget that will help us scale Inside Safe into a citywide program. The lack of transitional housing has been a major hurdle in dealing with the homelessness crisis and the mayor will continue to use different innovative methods to urgently bring more housing online.”

